Bigg Boss 10: Manoj Punjabi to get a surprise gift from fiancee Priya on his birthday

Bigg Boss 10: Manoj Punjabi’s girlfriend has sent a cake for him on his birthday. Bigg Boss 10: Manoj Punjabi’s girlfriend has sent a cake for him on his birthday.

Bigg Boss 10 house celebrates two birthdays today. One, of its star host Salman Khan and other of Manoj Punjabi, a contestant who entered the house as a commoner but is now the star of the show.

Manoj, fondly called Manu, turns 35 today and his fiancee Priya Saini has a special surprise for the birthday boy. Priya (Piku) has sent a customised cake for Manoj to bring a smile on his face since she cannot plan anything else.

“He is locked inside the Bigg Boss house. All I could do is send a cake for him. So I ordered it online and have asked the show’s management to give it to him. It’s a designer, chocolate truffle cake which has the animated characters, Motu Patlu’s 3D figures on it. Motu and Patlu are Manu’s favourite cartoon characters and I am sure this will bring a smile on his face.” Priya told Jaipur Times.

More from the world of Entertainment:

No wonder, the cake has cartoon characters on it as we already know that Manu’s favourite past time is watching cartoon shows. Also, earlier in the show, he kept a doll with him which was gifted to him by Priya.

Also read | Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Manoj Punjabi Profile, Biography, Photos and Video

Manu, who is known for getting things done in his own way, recently became Salman’s favourite contestant on the show for rightfully handling every situation and holding the house together when everyone else lost their sanity. Salman also gave him the title of ‘Man of the Week’.

Manoj Punjabi had to make an emergency exit from the show after the untimely demise of his mother. But even after going through a lot in his personal life, he stunned the viewers and the host of the show Salman by maintaining his calm inside the house.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd