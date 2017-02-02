Bigg Boss 10 makers knew Manveer Gurjar was married? Bigg Boss contestants reveal shocking truths

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer and his family maintain that he was never married. Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer and his family maintain that he was never married.

It’s just been a few days that Manveer Gurjar was announced the winner of Bigg Boss 10 but the shine of his win seems to be already fading with the reports of him hiding his marital status on the show doing the round of the internet. Many pictures and a video from his apparent wedding have surfaced on various social media sites. While Manveer and his family maintain that he was never married, indianexpress.com got in touch with a few Bigg Boss 10 contestants who, on the condition of anonymity, spill the beans on Manveer’s personal life and made some revelations about the popular reality show.

Manveer Gurjar revealed his marital status on Bigg Boss 10 but it wasn’t aired

“He told a few close people on the show about being married and having a kid. But it was not shown to the audience. He was projected as this single, eligible guy. The news of his marriage might be a shock for many people but not for those who he spoke to on Bigg Boss,” said one of the ex-contestants.

Manveer, however, in an interview said that he was never married. “I am not married. Shaadi jaisi cheez aise chhup nahi sakti. I have been in the Bigg Boss house since October. Agar yeh sach hota toh ab tak kisi ne toh issue raise kiya hi hota. This has just been done by someone for cheap publicity,” he told Times of India.

Manveer, Bani J were projected as winner material

Speculation about Bani Judge being favoured on the show had surfaced quite early on but now even some former contestants admit that the show was “edited” to show her in a specific way. “It was clear to a lot of people that Bani was favoured. We were asked not to fight with her. It was more or less certain that she was going to be the winner but because there were many rumours about her being a fixed winner, it seems makers were left with no choice but make Manveer the winner. In fact, Bigg Boss 10 always showed Manveer and Manu in good light. They got the maximum footage but then one will have to agree that they literally ran the show for two months or so,” another contestant said.

Also read | Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar’s seen abusing on video, apologises

Commoners used to get Rs 25000 per week

It has been revealed that the Indiawale, who have been a TRP-puller this season, were paid only Rs 25000 per week during their stay on the show.

While celebrities earned in lakhs, commoners got far lesser an amount in comparison to the content they provided the show.

