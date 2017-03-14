After Bigg Boss 10, Lopamudra Raut sizzles in Jazzy B’s music video and hot photoshoot. Watch video, pics

Bigg Boss 10 runner-up Lopamudra Raut has made an appearance in the latest music video of singer Jazzy B. Bigg Boss 10 runner-up Lopamudra Raut has made an appearance in the latest music video of singer Jazzy B.

After finishing as the second runner-up in Bigg Boss 10, Lopamudra Raut has been keeping her fans updated about her life through her social media pages. She was seen partying with her former housemates Nitibha Kaul, Akanksha Sharma and Manveer Gurjar after the show. She even shared images from her various vacations. But if you thought that’s all she is busy doing, then here is more. Lopamudra Raut has also made an appearance in the latest music video of singer Jazzy B.

The music video titled Crazy Ya and has been sung by Manali Trance singer Lil Golu and Jazzy B. The single is from the album Folk N Funky 2. Its music has been given by Sukshinder Shinda, the lyrics are by Dr. Love and the composition has been done by Dr. Love & Lil Golu. Lopa is seen grooving to the beats of the Punjabi music. She is seen enjoying all her moves in full swing, and it is bound to make you take a break from whatever you are doing and simply watch her set the temperature soaring in the music video.

Watch: Crazy Ya – Official Music Video

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant and beauty queen Lopamudra also made news few days back, when her sizzling hot pictures emerged from a recent photoshoot. the clicks were shared by her photographer and Lopa herself and they have only raised the temperatures.

Check out Lopamudra’s pictures from her latest photoshoot.

Lopamudra made her way through the finals of Bigg Boss 10 due to her strong stand inside the house and honest fight. She came to be known as the contestant with beauty and brains. We definitely agree to that!

