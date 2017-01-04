Bigg Boss 10 January 4 preview: Swami Om and Bani Judge to fight for captaincy this week

Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om cuts his hand while snatching the umbrella from Manu and Nitibha. Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om cuts his hand while snatching the umbrella from Manu and Nitibha.

You can expect a fight in the Bigg Boss house over a thing as small as an umbrella. And such a fight can be triggered by none other than Swami Om. Swami will get into a fight with Nitibha Kaul and Manu Punjabi over an umbrella.

It so happens that Nitibha keeps her umbrella during the Maalgadi task to protect herself and her fellow housemates from the sun. But Swami Om picks it up without her consent. The unnecessary poking of Swami Om does not go well with both Nitibha and Manu. They try to snatch it from Swami and in an attempt it Swami cuts his hand and starts bleeding.

Swami Om, who just needs a chance to begin with his histrionics during any task, will do it one more time. He will not disappoint in creating a ruckus even in this week’s task and begin to blame Manu and Nitibha for trying to “kill” him. He will make a hullabaloo about getting a minor cut and asks Bigg Boss to take strict action against Manu and Nitibha. But to his surprise, Bigg Boss instead of supporting him, will rebuke him and tell him to stay in his limits.

Later in the day, after the Maalgaadi task comes to an end and the final prize money increases to Rs. 43,99,206 lakhs, Swami Om once again gets onto the nerves of the contestants. Bigg Boss introduces another task wherein the contestants have to use a camera phone to click pictures at designated locations inside the house. Swami Om forcefully tries to photobomb every picture. Manveer loses his cool and asks Bani to leave the task since Swami can never take a fun task in a light way.

Meanwhile, Swami and Bani have been declared the contenders of captaincy. It will be interesting to see who will sit on the throne of captain of the house this week.

