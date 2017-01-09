Bigg Boss 10 January 9 preview: All love lost between Nitibha Kaul and Manveer Gurjar?

Bigg Boss 10 January 9 preview: The growing distance between Manveer Gurjar and Nitibha Kaul is becoming evident by the day. Bigg Boss 10 January 9 preview: The growing distance between Manveer Gurjar and Nitibha Kaul is becoming evident by the day.

Bigg Boss 10 is at a stage where either you are best of friends or nothing at all. Interestingly, as the game in getting closer to its finale, things are turning more difficult for the contestants. Once we saw a spark of romance and a soft corner between Nitibha Kaul and Manveer Gurjar. But the short-lived friends became strangers in the house in no time.

Manveer is the captain of the house. However, after being pointed out as one of the worst captains this season, he has taken his game pretty seriously. While knowing that speaking in English is not allowed, Nitibha in conversation with Bani Judge, breaks the rule and Bigg Boss instantly announces her name. Angry Manveer starts yelling at Nitibha and the fight between the two gets worse.

Meanwhile, people in the house are not really liking how Lopamudra Raut’s behaviour is becoming more dominating with every passing week. Bani, Manu, Manveer, Nitibha and Mona talk about how she is playing a clever game and grabbing a lot of footage with her antics on the show.

While @bani_j is sure, the other housemates are confused as to which position to be in! Who do you think deserves to be No. 1? #BB10 #video pic.twitter.com/FV20o8HFZW — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 9, 2017

By the end of the day, contestants are asked to rate themselves from one to ten, on different parameters. The housemates get into a brawl because of that. But, who will eventually become number one, is yet to be seen.

Bigg Boss soon will also announce a task, which will enable two contestants in the house to go out and ask audiences to vote for them and also, the housemates would be given a straight ticket to finale. Who will win both of these tasks? We need to wait and watch.

