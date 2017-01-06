Bigg Boss 10 January 6 preview: Bani J misbehaves with Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan is happy about Swami Om’s exit from the show but he looked unhappy with Bani and Rohan Mehra. Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan is happy about Swami Om’s exit from the show but he looked unhappy with Bani and Rohan Mehra.

After all the hullabaloo that happened in the Bigg Boss 10 house, Salman Khan is here a day earlier to give the audience some relief from the crass fights of housemates.

Though the star host is happy to not see Swami Om in the house but at the same time, he is miffed with Rohan Mehra and Bani J. He questions Rohan for being brash and impetuous. He asks him why did he think that he was the sole contestant supporting Bani while others were supporting Swami Om. Rohan tries to explain his stance and tells Salman that he didn’t intend to hurt anyone but at the same time he wanted to prove that he was openly supporting Bani.

When Salman asks Manoj Punjabi what he would have done if Swami Om chose him as his representative, Manu said that he would have put in his best efforts to make Swami Om win. On this, he gets a stern reaction from both Salman and his fellow contestants.

Next, Salman questions Bani for being irresponsible during the entire Swami Om fiasco and for breaking the basic rules of the house like wearing a mic. He also says that she was very close to becoming the next captain of the house but she lost because of her immaturity.

Seeing Salman upset with her, Bani gets extremely flustered and talks to him disrespectfully. She questions him that how were her actions not justified when Swami Om had thrown urine on her. Furthermore, Bani breaks down while talking to Salman and says that she removed her mic because she was very agitated and just wanted to talk to Bigg Boss.

Salman does not lose his cool at Bani’s misbehaviour. He maintains his composure and rationally explains his thoughts. He asks Bani to stay strong and not get bothered by people like Swami Om.

After Swami Om is eliminated from the house, it still remains a question whether any of the other nominated contestants will leave the house this week or not.

