Bigg Boss 10 January 4 highlights: Contestants click cute selfies, Swami Om photobombs every picture

Age is just a number for Swami Om when it comes to tasks. Every time he sees failure coming his way, he plays an old man to the hilt, expecting to get the respect and benefits that come with it. In Wednesday’s episode, for no reason at all, he decides to irritate Nitibha while she was doing the Malgaadi Task. He takes away her umbrella, which she was using to protect herself from the sun. Manu helps Nitibha and tries his best to snatch away the umbrella from Swami. In all of this, Swami hurts himself and then asks Bigg Boss to take strict action against Manu and Nitibha since they tried to kill him.

Swami Om makes it difficult for his fellow contestants to perform another fun task. Bigg Boss gave the contestants a selfie task with some conditions applied. Swami Om decides to feature in every selfie. He photobombs every picture and this irks Manveer. He and Manu try their best to pull him back but Swami Om being Swami Om stays adamant and enters every frame as contestants pose for the selfie.

Manveer and Nitibha finally try to sort out their differences. Manveer assures Nitibha that they will always be friends and she should stop over thinking about everything that happens inside the house. Manveer even tells her that unlike others he likes to stick to his words and will not change under any circumstances.

The M3 gang, Manveer, Manu, and Mona Lisa poses for a perfect selfie during the selfie task.

Housemates poke fun at Swami Om as they get to know that he was just worth Rs. 444 during the Maalgadi task. Manu and Manveer appreciated Rohan and Mona Lisa’s decision to bid the lowest amount on Swami.

Rohan, Lopamudra, and Nitibha look adorable as they pose for a selfie during the task.

