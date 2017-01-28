Bigg Boss 10 January 27 written update: Bani and Lopamudra fight after seeing their journey

Bigg Boss 10: Manu and Manveer were in tears on seeing their journey in the house. Bigg Boss 10: Manu and Manveer were in tears on seeing their journey in the house.

The four finalists wake up on the tune of iconic song Yaadon Ki Baraat from the movie Amar Akbar Anthony. As the day begins, Bigg Boss plans to take the contestants down the memory lane as he calls Manveer in the activity area. There he shows him the highlights of his journey inside the house.

Bigg Boss has all the good things to tell Manveer. He narrates his story of transformation from a rugged Indiawala to a much-loved celebrity through various snapshots. Followed by snapshots is a video throwing light on his ups and downs inside the house. Bigg Boss reveals how Manveer was reluctant to put Manu Punjabi’s belongings in the store room when he had to make an emergency exit from the house.

Manveer could not hold back his tears on seeing the glimpse of the episode where he met his father after a long gap of eight years. The first thing his father asked him was how did he hurt himself. After the video, Bigg Boss sets all the pictures ablaze and wishes Manveer good luck for the final phase of the game.

He returns to the house and tells Lopamudra, Manu, and Bani about what’s in there for them inside the activity area. Lopamudra enters the activity area and finds her various snapshots showing her journey. From taking a stand against all the wrongs to performing the tasks with all her heart, the beauty queen managed to grab all the eyeballs. She is the one contestant who shared a good equation with most of the contestants. Glimpses from her fights with Priyanka Jagga and Bani J brought tears in her eyes. In the end, Lopa goes down on her knees to thank Bigg Boss.

Manu Punjabi goes speechless on seeing his journey inside the house. He gets a tag of the strongest pillar of M3(Manu, Manveer and Mona Lisa). He is also one contestant who maintained unity among all the commoners. While Manu was going strong in the show, he had to step out for a personal emergency but came back with more confidence even after surviving a big loss. Manu too thanked Bigg Boss for giving him an opportunity to prove himself.

The last one to step in the activity area is Bani J. To Bani’s surprise, she is shown how all the contestants were against her. She sees Manveer and Manu tagging her as the weakest contestant for not performing the tasks. Bigg Boss also shows Bani that how her on and off fights with Lopa drew a lot of attention and even got her into the bad books. After watching her journey, Bani appears to be absolutely numb and speechless.

As she comes out, she tells Manu and Manveer about what all she saw in her video. She tells Lopamudra that she even saw how she attacked her during the call center task. On this, the arch-rivals once again get into a fight. Bani locks herself in the washroom. Manveer confirms from her whether she is fine or not.

