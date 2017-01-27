Bigg Boss 10 January 27 preview: Contestants relive their moments inside the house

Bigg Boss 10: Manveer and Lopamudra shed tears on seeing their journey inside the house. Bigg Boss 10: Manveer and Lopamudra shed tears on seeing their journey inside the house.

With the show nearing its finale, Bigg Boss make the finalists relive the moments they have spent inside the house. Bigg Boss calls Manveer inside the activity area and shows him his entire journey in a snapshot. One after the other, Bigg Boss throws a spotlight on different pictures capturing his highs and lows on the show. Starting from his entry inside the house as a dogged Indiawala, sporting a heavy beard, and a strong personality to maturing into a sensible and patient person, Bigg Boss shows it all. Seeing the scenario wherein Manveer made a truce with his father on the show and cried in front of him like a small baby, Manveer breaks down. Bigg Boss sets all the pictures ablaze and wishes him good luck for the final phase of the game.

Who knew this simple man would come so far! Emotions take over #ManveerGurjar as he watches his nostalgic journey!

Up next, Lopa is called inside the activity area and Bigg Boss takes her through her journey. From entering the house sporting a crown along with co-contestant Swami Om to emerging as a strong contestant, Lopa’s journey was full of many exciting moments. After watching her journey, tears of joy start trickling down Lopa’s eyes and she profusely thanks, Bigg Boss for making every single moment inside the house a memorable one.

Bigg Boss showed how Manu proved to be Manveer’s biggest support system and stood by him in his every endeavour. After catching a glimpse of his heart-warming journey, Manu cries of happiness and thanks Bigg Boss. Lastly, Bigg Boss calls Bani in the activity area and exhibits her journey. After watching her journey, Bani appears to be absolutely numb and speechless.

Tears of joy roll down as the ever confident @lopa9999 looks back at her wonderful journey!

From a commoner to a star, @TheManuPunjabi's journey in the #BiggBoss house has truly been an inspiration for many!

.@bani_j's journey has been one roller coaster ride! Here's a glimpse of how this rock-star became the 4th finalist!

As the day comes to an end, the contestants discuss how they have lived together for more than 100 plus days and now do not wish to return to their normal lives.

