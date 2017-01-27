Latest News

Bigg Boss 10 January 27 preview: Contestants relive their moments inside the house

Bigg Boss 10: Bigg Boss throws a spotlight on different pictures capturing contestants' highs and lows on the show.

bigg boss 10, bigg boss 10 preview, flashback bigg boss 10, bigg boss 10 journey, finalists journey, contestants relive moments, lopamudra cries, manveer cries, manu cries, bigg boss last day, bigg boss 10 last day, bigg boss 10 news, bigg boss 10 updates, television news, television updates, entertainment news, indian express news, indian express Bigg Boss 10: Manveer and Lopamudra shed tears on seeing their journey inside the house.

With the show nearing its finale, Bigg Boss make the finalists relive the moments they have spent inside the house. Bigg Boss calls Manveer inside the activity area and shows him his entire journey in a snapshot. One after the other, Bigg Boss throws a spotlight on different pictures capturing his highs and lows on the show. Starting from his entry inside the house as a dogged Indiawala, sporting a heavy beard, and a strong personality to maturing into a sensible and patient person, Bigg Boss shows it all. Seeing the scenario wherein Manveer made a truce with his father on the show and cried in front of him like a small baby, Manveer breaks down. Bigg Boss sets all the pictures ablaze and wishes him good luck for the final phase of the game.

Up next, Lopa is called inside the activity area and Bigg Boss takes her through her journey. From entering the house sporting a crown along with co-contestant Swami Om to emerging as a strong contestant, Lopa’s journey was full of many exciting moments. After watching her journey, tears of joy start trickling down Lopa’s eyes and she profusely thanks, Bigg Boss for making every single moment inside the house a memorable one.

Bigg Boss showed how Manu proved to be Manveer’s biggest support system and stood by him in his every endeavour. After catching a glimpse of his heart-warming journey, Manu cries of happiness and thanks Bigg Boss. Lastly, Bigg Boss calls Bani in the activity area and exhibits her journey.  After watching her journey, Bani appears to be absolutely numb and speechless.

As the day comes to an end, the contestants discuss how they have lived together for more than 100 plus days and now do not wish to return to their normal lives.

