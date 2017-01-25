Bigg Boss 10 January 25 preview: Manveer is excited to see Nitibha back in the house

Bigg Boss 10: Mnaveer and Nitibha shared a great camaraderie on the show. Bigg Boss 10: Mnaveer and Nitibha shared a great camaraderie on the show.

Now that the contestants are waiting for the audience’s final verdict, Bigg Boss thinks that all of them must be given a reality check so that it gets easier for them to know where they stand after spending 100 days inside the house. To do so, Bigg Boss has organised a fair inside the house which will witness former contestants, Mandana Karimi of season 9 and Nitibha Kaul of the ongoing season coming over.

Its time for another fun episode! #ManveerGurjar reads out Bigg Boss’ message about their next task – BB Mela! #BB10GrandFinale #Video pic.twitter.com/HJAEi5WOUs — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 25, 2017

In Wednesday’s episode, the contestants will be given a Mela task wherein all of them have to set up their own stall and impress the guests of the house with their quality services. The points awarded to them will help them win the task. Manu is allotted ‘Hit the Joker’ stall wherein the guests can make the housemates targets and hit them with a sponge dipped in soapy water. Lopamudra is given a massage counter and Manveer has to take care of the questions and dare stalls wherein he will ask questions to the guests and can take a dare in return.

More than the task, Manveer gets excited to see his friend Nitibha Kaul. Manveer’s face brightens up on the sight of Nitibha who has come inside the house as a guest. But Mandana Karimi gives a tough time to Lopamudra as she criticises her behaviour with Bani Judge. With her crude comments, she will be telling Lopa how she has misrepresented India and that she should stop taking pride in her beauty pageants. She further bashes out at Lopa for being disrespectful towards Bigg Boss. Not only does she take Lopamudra’s class but also praises Bani by telling everyone that she is one contestant who has never spoken behind anyone’s back.

After the guests leave, Lopamudra will be in tears as she feels insulted. While crying, she will urge Bigg Boss to let her go as she has no motivation left to stay in a place where she is insulted time and again.

