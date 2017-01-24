Bigg Boss 10 January 24 preview: Contestants get special treat on completing 100 days in the house

Bigg Boss 10: The housemates are divided into two teams- Lopa- Rohan and Manu-Bani and have to cook some delicious food. Bigg Boss 10: The housemates are divided into two teams- Lopa- Rohan and Manu-Bani and have to cook some delicious food.

Television reality show, Bigg Boss 10 will witness its 100th episode on Tuesday and on this special occasion they will be given a a special treat. The contestants will get to eat scrumptious food but for that, they all have to put in some efforts. The food will not be cooked by any master chef but by the contestants of the show.

.@bani_j reads out the Dhaaba Task and looks like lot more will be cooking in the dhaaba beyond food! @lopa9999 #BB10GrandFinale #Video pic.twitter.com/nMWvB2uGVv — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 24, 2017

In the second half of the day, Bigg Boss introduces the contestants with the ‘dhaba’ like setup in the garden area. The housemates are divided into two teams- Lopa-Rohan and Manu-Bani who have to cook some delicious food in the given time frame. Manveer is chosen to be the sanchalak and owner of the dhaba who will get food orders from Bigg Boss and ensure that both the teams prepare the items in the given time frame.

In the first round, Bigg Boss asks the contestants to prepare a Chinese food item in the span of 1 hour. The game gets tougher for Lopamudra and Rohan as Lopa fails to collect sauces from the store room and thus have to request Manu to lend some. Manu very politely refuses to help her and tells her that she should have been careful while picking up the ingredients. As a result, Bani and Manu win the first round of the task.

In the second round, once again Lopa loses out on picking the pasta packets as all of them go in Bani’s kitty. Lopa starts blaming Bani for doing it purposely but Manveer objects to her. He says that she got an equal opportunity as Bani to get the materials and she can’t blame Bani for her own mistake. Furthermore, Manveer and Rohan also get into an argument over the blame game and lash out at each other.

Later in the day, contestants get a pleasant surprise as celebrity chef Zorawar Kalra enters the house along with his two assistant chefs to make the Bigg Boss milestone a special one. Manveer will be on cloud nine as Zoravar tells Manveer how his beard and hairstyle has become a rage in Delhi and his fan following has increased manifolds.

