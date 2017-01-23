Bigg Boss 10 January 23 preview: Manu Punjabi gets secret task to raise prize money to Rs 50 lakh

Manu Punjabi has been assigned a secret task by Bigg Boss to increase the prize money up to Rs 50 lakhs. Manu Punjabi has been assigned a secret task by Bigg Boss to increase the prize money up to Rs 50 lakhs.

The beginning of Bigg Boss 10 final week brings with it an opportunity for the contestants to get the winning prize money raised upto as much as seven lakh. For this, Bigg Boss assigns a secret task to Manu Punjabi. Manu’s task is combined with a task given to rest of the housemates – Bani Judge, Rohan Mehra, Lopamudra Raut and Manveer Gurjar.

So, on day 99, Bigg Boss asks the four contestants to gather in the finale room which is adjoining the garden area. Inside, they are made to sit in front of a TV screen flashing Grand Finale on it and are asked to evaluate their performance on the show. They are also asked to draw a conclusion as to who will stay in the grand finale and who will get evicted and in what order. The discussion leads to heated arguments between Bani, Rohan and Lopa.

After deciding on the order, the contestants are asked to leave the finale room in that particular order once the signature tune of the show rings. Manu, on the other hand, is called in the confession room by Bigg Boss and asked to guess the sequence that the other 4 contestants will decide upon. Bigg Boss also informs that for Manu, this is a secret task to increase the prize money to 50 lakh from the current 43 lakh. If Manu’s estimation is correct, a certain amount will get added to the prize money.

The coming week will also have a mid-week eviction where either Bani and Rohan will get eliminated from the show and the one who gets safe will join Lopa, Manu and Manveer in the finale, which is set to happen on January 28.

