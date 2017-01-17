Bigg Boss 10 January 17 preview: Mona Lisa’s haldi ceremony brings happiness in the house, see pics

Bigg Boss 10: Mona Lisa’s boyfriend Vikrant proposes her for marriage on the show. Bigg Boss 10: Mona Lisa’s boyfriend Vikrant proposes her for marriage on the show.

Unlike the previous seasons of reality TV show Bigg Boss, this time the audience did not get any romantic angle between the contestants. The viewers missed witnessing couples getting all lovey-dovey inside the house and the cupid was absent. So, the makers have decided to add some beautiful moments to this season’s album by getting its contestant Mona Lisa married to her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput on the show.

Its a dream come true for Mona as her boyfriend proposes marriage to her in the Bigg Boss house! #BB10 pic.twitter.com/PR1O2XkxSw — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 16, 2017

In tonight’s episode, Mona will be all excited to see Vikrant who will propose marriage to her. Mona readily accepts it and later in the day Bigg Boss makes an official announcement about the wedding of the couple. He tells the housemates to take the entire responsibility of the wedding and divides them into two groups. While Lopamudra, Rohan, and Manu are the ‘ladki wale,’ Bani and Manveer are ‘ladke wale.’

Without wasting a minute, the contestants start the preparations and begin the wedding rituals with Haldi ceremony. Bigg Boss provides them with all the things required for the ceremony and asks the housemates to perform the rituals. The contestants roll up their sleeves and kick start the celebrations by applying haldi on Mona and Vikrant. They revel in the moment by applying haldi on each other too and dancing to the song “Navrai Majhi.”

See Mona Lisa and Vikrant enjoying their haldi ceremony.

Meanwhile, the tension between Manu and Vikrant will grow intense as Vikrant tells Mona, Lopa and Rohan that he has a lot to say but will choose to stay quiet. On the other hand, Manu tags Vikrant as ‘rapid fire’ who doesn’t allow anyone else to talk in front of him. With so much happening around him, Manu Punjabi goes on a silent mode inside the house.

