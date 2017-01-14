Bigg Boss 10 January 14 preview: Salman Khan calls Manu Punjabi backbiter

Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan advises Manu to stop doing girly stuff inside the house. Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan advises Manu to stop doing girly stuff inside the house.

Salman Khan has started doubting the maturity level of Bigg Boss contestants after they failed in the patience task during the week. While both channel and the audience are curious to know Salman’s take on the entire Bani-Lopamudra incident, here he is lashing out at Bani J. And him taking Bani’s class has come out as a total shock since he has been supporting her from day one.

As the contestants make Lopamudra sit on Khalnayak Ki Kursi for making insensitive comments on Bani’s mother, Salman disagrees with them. He points out that it was Bani’s fault since she first started it by making personal remarks at Lopa and dragged her family into it. Supporting Lopa further, he says that she doesn’t deserve to be on the Khalnayak Ki Kursi.

But he tries to balance it out by telling Bani and Lopamudra that they stooped down Swami Om’s level. He also adds that they could have handled the pressure and the situation in a better away rather than making it ugly and brash.

Meanwhile, Manu Punjabi whom Salman had once given the tag of “Man of the Week” had to face Salman’s anger after he interrupted Manu when he was trying to make peace between Bani and Lopa. Salman points out that his spitefulness has become very evident in the recent past. And, when Manu calls Bani ‘chuggalkhor’, Salman gives it back to him by saying that it is him who does all this girly stuff in the house and he is the backbiter, not Bani. Manu defends himself by saying that if his comments are not causing any harm to others then he is not doing anything wrong.

By the end of the discussion, Salman asks Bani and Lopa to bury the hatchet and hug each other.

