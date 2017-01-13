Bigg Boss 10 January 13 preview: Manu, Mona, and Manveer condemn Lopamudra’s nasty comments on Bani’s mother

Bigg Boss 10: Contestants try their best to prevent Bani and Lopamudra from hitting each other. Bigg Boss 10: Contestants try their best to prevent Bani and Lopamudra from hitting each other.

After Thursday’s episode, it looked like all is well between the contestants despite Bigg Boss’s best efforts to instigate them against each other in the call centre task. But as they say, expect the unexpected from TV reality show Bigg Boss. In Friday’s episode, the confessions, and confrontations made during the first day of the task spark multiple conversations inside the house.

With Nitibha being their target once again, Manveer, Manu, and Mona discuss how her friendship is of sheer convenience and she won’t connect with anyone once they step out of the house. Manu looks a bit possessive about his best friend Manveer as he also complains that Nitibha is stretching the matter way too far and has personal motives behind sorting out things with Manveer.

More from the world of Entertainment:

On the second day of the task, Manu, Manveer, and Lopa strategize and decide how to target Bani and Nitibha’s weak spots in order to instigate them. Manu makes the first call to Bani and asks her to change her personality traits. Manu tells her that she has a pretty face but doesn’t know how to talk to people in the house. In order to provoke her further, Manu also points out that Bani was always inconsiderate towards her friend Gaurav Chopra and never valued his efforts. On a lighter note, Manu compliments Bani’s eyes and says that she needs to change for her own good.

Things were good till here, but next call once again goes to Bani and this time it is from her ‘best enemy’ in the house Lopamudra. Lopa passes some sour comments on Bani’s personality and tells her that she has a plastic face with lots of fillers. Bani’s anger hits the roof when Lopa brings up her mother in the conversation. To ensure a win for his team, instead of reacting, Bani warns Lopa to stop talking about her mother but Lopa continues blabbering what’s on her mind.

The cats are out on a prowl & ready to hit the chord of an ugly fight! Watch @bani_j & @lopa9999 get mad at each other on #BB10 tonight! pic.twitter.com/FtkLLlqF5b — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 13, 2017

But as soon as the call ends, Bani marches towards Lopa and physically attacks her. The housemates try to calm both of them but they continue with their rants. Manu, Mona, and Manveer strongly condemn Lopa’s actions and tell her that she made such nasty comments.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd