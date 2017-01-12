Bigg Boss 10 January 12 preview: Rohan Mehra irks Manu Punjabi, Bani J attacks Lopamudra Raut during Call Centre task

Bani J, Rohan Mehra and Nitibha Kaul will behave as cranky callers in the BB Call Centre task and irritate Lopamudra Raut, Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar, who are acting as executives. Bani J, Rohan Mehra and Nitibha Kaul will behave as cranky callers in the BB Call Centre task and irritate Lopamudra Raut, Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar, who are acting as executives.

Trust Bigg Boss to stir things up at every given opportunity. Just when the Bigg Boss house looked like a happy family celebrating Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar’s mall visit where they were showered with love and affection from the audience, Bigg Boss has added a twist to get everyone’s feelings about each other out in open.

Tonight’s episode will see this week’s luxury budget task being unveiled. BB Call Centre task will have contestants into team teams– call centre executives and cranky callers. The latter have to irritate the executives and force them to disconnect the call, while the executives have to deal with the customers patiently and offer solutions to their problems.

Bigg Boss got Lopamudra Rau, Manu and Manveer in one team, the executives, and Bani J, Rohan Mehra and Nitibha Kaul will be seen acting as the callers. Mona Lisa will be the sanchalak of the task. As the buzzer rings, Rohan makes the first call to Manu from a phone booth placed in the garden area. He makes harsh remarks and rubs it in to irritate him.

Looks like angry customer @rohan4747 is leaving no stone unturned in troubling his call center operator @TheManuPunjabi! #BB10 #video pic.twitter.com/KcTG0njxBo — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 12, 2017

He tells Manu that he is incapable of doing a task as simple as eating a bowl of rasagulla. He further adds that Manu always engages in backbiting about other contestants and labels it as entertainment. Rohan also says that Manu does not contribute to any household chore apart from cooking food. Manu listens to Rohan patiently and sustains the calls till the end buzzer rings.

Up next, the arch-rivals Bani and Lopa get on a call. Bani makes most of this opportunity and says the nastiest things possible. From taunting her beauty pageant victory to doubting her shopping skills, Bani points out everything possible that will annoy Lopa. She even goes on to say that Lopa treats Rohan like her puppy dog who follows her around the house wagging his tail and following her instructions. After the call is done, Lopa justifies her stand in front of Rohan to neutralise the situation.

After Bani attempt proves unsuccessful, she nudges Rohan to reveal a couple of Lopa’s weak points. Rohan first takes this conversation lightly and ignores Bani’s request. Looking at Rohan’s reaction, Bani tells him that he is not playing the game sportingly enough and is just protecting his friend. After she prods him further, Rohan loses his cool and asks Bani to stop bothering him. Bani tries to explain her stand but Rohan refuses to listen. While they both indulge in a fight, onlookers Manu and Manveer nibble on a paratha while enjoying the drama. As the day comes to a close, Manveer- Nitibha and Bani- Rohan try to sort out their differences and make a fresh start.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd