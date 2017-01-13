Bigg Boss 10 January 12 highlights: Bani J-Lopamudra enmity worsens, Manveer wants more than friendship from Nitibha

After living in the four-walled Bigg Boss house for more than three months, the Bigg Boss 10 contestants have lost their cool and it has become difficult for them to control their emotions. The smallest of an argument, in no time, takes an ugly turn. And at such difficult time, Bigg Boss has plans to test the patience of the contestants in the Luxury Budget Task. The house has been transformed into a call center wherein Manu, Manveer and Lopamudra are one team and Bani, Rohan and Nitibha are another team. Mona Lisa is the monitor of the game.

Since contestants are required to irk their opponents in the task, Rohan being a customer calls Manu Punjabi and tries his best to make Manu react to his comments. He asks him about his connection with the jail as he never had any problem with jail punishments in the Bigg Boss house. He pokes fun at him for never being the captain of the house in 13 weeks. Manu maintains his cool and assures Rohan that soon his grievances will be addressed. But after the call ends, Manu tells Manveer that Rohan was worse than Priyanka Jagga in terms of making personal comments.

The Call Centre task helped Manveer and Nitibha rekindle their lost friendship inside the Bigg Boss house. While Nitibha asked Manveer about his definition of friendship, Manveer replied that he wants something more than friendship with Nitibha. In fact, Manveer promised Nitibha a lifetime’s friendship.

Bani didn’t leave this golden opportunity to vent out all her frustration at Lopamudra. She passed meanest of comments on her and told her that beauty is beyond make-up. On this, Lopamudra asked Bani whether she is jealous of her beauty.

Bani and Rohan got into a scuffle after Rohan refused to call Lopamudra to irritate her during the Luxury Budget Task. Rohan gets miffed with Bani after she tells him that he is not performing the task properly only because his best friend Lopa is in the opposite team. Rohan tells Bani that like her, he cannot ask senseless questions.

Bringing the day to an end, Bigg Boss calls off the task for the day. Nitibha and Manveer once again try to give their friendship a second chance. Nitibha tells Manveer that she still wonders why they fought over a petty issue.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd