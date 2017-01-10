Bigg Boss 10 January 10 preview: Nitibha’s strategy in solar system task irritates housemates

Bigg Boss 10: Contestants compete in the solar system task, to come one step closer to Ticket to Finale. Bigg Boss 10: Contestants compete in the solar system task, to come one step closer to Ticket to Finale.

With less than three weeks left for the finale, Bigg Boss 10 still has a lot to offer on its plate. Taking the excitement of the game a notch higher, Bigg Boss has introduced an interesting task wherein the contestants have an opportunity to qualify for the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task.

Also read | Bigg Boss 10: Who will be evicted from the house this week. Cast your votes here

The entire garden area is turned into a dark night sky and a solar system set with four orbits is placed there. Dressed up as astronauts, the contestants have to hold a bowl with purple liquid in their hand and rotate around the Ticket to Finale (Sun) starting with the first orbit. Every time a person’s water spills and goes down beyond the yellow mark, or if the contestant trips and falls due to some reason, that person will be disqualified from the game. Also, the contestants cannot leave their bowls unattended. Last two contestants to survive in the task will become the contenders for the ticket to finale week and have a final face off at a mall in Mumbai.

The race to finale gets tougher as the next task of ‘#BB10TicketToFinaleWeek‘ begins! #Video pic.twitter.com/3Frhf0B1xD — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 10, 2017

Since Lopamudra was ranked as number one in Monday’s episode, she gets an extra edge over others. She will only join the contestants when they reach the second orbit. To protect her bowl from dripping, Nitibha decides to walk slowly in the orbit but her strategy irritates other contestants.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Also read | Bigg Boss 10: Testing time for friends as Manu Punjabi, Manveer Gurjar seek public votes at a Mumbai mall

Going by their past performances, it will be a tough race for Mona Lisa and Nitibha. Stay tuned to know who becomes the final contenders of Ticket to Finale task.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd