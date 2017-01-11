Bigg Boss 10 January 10 highlights: Lopamudra blames Bani for her defeat

Manveer and Nitibha are a bomb waiting to explode in the Bigg Boss 10 house. The duo is ready to get into an argument over any issue irrespective of its worthiness. Since nobody in the house is ready to maintain cleanliness, Manveer decides to give away the extra crockery to Bigg Boss. Miffed with Manveer’s behaviour, Nitibha argues that the crockery is not his personal belonging hence he has no right to give it away without discussing with other housemates. Later, she even gets into a verbal spat with Mona Lisa over the cleanliness of kitchen utensils.

To move a step closer to the Ticket to Finale, contestants had to first compete in the solar system task. In the task, they had to move around the ticket to the finale, which is at the center of the solar system. Also, they had to carry a bowl containing liquid and had to make sure the liquid does not go below a certain mark. Lopamudra was given an advantage over others since she was ranked number one in the ranking task. She was allowed to join her fellow contestants in the second orbit. The first one to leave the task was Mona Lisa after she got tired of walking and got a severe backache.

In the second orbit, Lopamudra joins other contestants. Soon after she starts walking, one of her shoelace got unlaced and others did not allow her to tie it up. As a result, she steps on the shoelace and falls off the orbit after losing her balance. Lopamudra came out as a bad loser as she didn’t take the defeat sportingly. She blamed her arch rival Bani for strategising her defeat.

Nitibha and Bani are getting along with each other but Manveer and Manoj are not leaving any chance to poke them. Nitibha and Bani discussed how Manveer and Manoj Punjabi are provoking them to push each other during the solar system task. Nitibha, in very clear words, tells Bani that she will not take their nonsense any longer.

Next to get eliminated from the race to Ticket to Finale is Nitibha. She loses her balance and falls off the third orbit. She even hurts her foot.

Bani, Manveer, and Manoj are the final contenders. Manoj and Manveer strategise that instead of pushing Bani, they will push the bowl in her hand to get her out of the race.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd