Bigg Boss 10 finale: Swami Om detained by Lonavla police on his way to Bigg Boss sets

Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om is kept away from the finale of the show. Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om is kept away from the finale of the show.

Ex-Bigg Boss 10 contestant, Swami Om reached Lonavla to keep his words of creating a ruckus on the finale day of the show. But the self-proclaimed godman was arrested by the Lonavla police much before he could make it to the sets of the show. According to some posts on social media, Swami Om has been detained and will be released only after the shoot of the grand finale is over today.

Om Swami allegedly reached Lonavala to create chaos in the Bigg Boss 10 finale. But before he could do anything, he was arrested http://t.co/y1AOwgd0I2 — The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) January 29, 2017

#SwamiOm ACTUALLY Came to Stop The #BB10GrandFinale But Got Arrested Along With His Supporters Straight Away! 😂#BB10#BiggBoss10⚠️ — Bigg Boss Critic ⚠️ (@BiggBossCritic1) January 29, 2017

Swami Om made some nasty declarations during an interview with journalist Dibang during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode after being ousted. He said he will live up to the tag of ‘greatest villain’ he received on the Salman Khan-hosted show. Later in an interview with a publication, he reacted on being invited to the finale of the show. He said, “Deshdrohiyon ke finale me hum aag lagane aa rahe hai. Salman Khan ki haddiyan todne jaayenge (I am going set fire to the finale of these anti-nationalists. I am going to break Salman Khan’s bones).”

Also read| Swami Om on Bigg Boss 10 finale: I will break Salman Khan’s bones

When we got in touch with the makers of the show, they refused to comment and said they have no idea about Swami Om’s whereabouts.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Also read| Bigg Boss 10 finale: Swami Om and Priyanka Jagga kept away from finale. Is Salman Khan the reason?

Though Swami managed to save himself from being beaten up inside the house because of the rules, but in the real world, Swami Om was beaten up by the audience of a chat show. His bad mouthing about Salman Khan infuriated the superstar’s fans and he received a lot of flak on social media. But Swami was least affected by all the criticism as he continued to do what he did the best.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd