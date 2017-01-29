Bigg Boss 10 finale: Swami Om and Priyanka Jagga kept away from finale. Is Salman Khan the reason?

Bigg Boss 10: Both Swami Om and Priyanka Jagga were thrown out by Salman Khan from the show. Bigg Boss 10: Both Swami Om and Priyanka Jagga were thrown out by Salman Khan from the show.

Bigg Boss 10 finale created much news days before the date of the telecast was decided. Not because of any of the star guest gracing the occasion but because of its ousted contestant Swami Om. Swami threatened to stall the finale shoot if not invited. He even claimed to break Salman’s bones and take revenge from the Dabangg actor on the day the winner is announced.

After Swami’s ridiculous claims, there came reports of him still being invited for the finale by the makers of the show. The sources earlier had said, “He wanted to be on the finale and the makers agreed.”

But now, as the finale is just a few hours away, sources have denied all claims. “Swami Om and Priyanka are not invited for the grand finale. After what they have done, they won’t be there during the finale,” sources close to indianexpress.com confirmed.

Both, Swami Om and Priyanka Jagga were unceremoniously ousted from the show after their cheap gimmicks. While Swami was thrown out for throwing his pee on fellow contestants Bani and Rohan, Priyanka Jagga was kicked out of the house by host Salman Khan himself for calling Lopamudra dirty names and speaking nasty things for Manu Punjabi’s late mother.

After his ouster, Swami Om has been claiming that Salman Khan asked for an apology from him and Swami even slapped him on the New Year’s eve. On the other hand, Priyanka Jagga claimed that Bani J will be the winner of the reality show since the makers have been supporting her from the very beginning. In an interview to indianexpress.com, she said, “I think Bani will win because she has support (from the show). That’s quite evident. Salman is sweet to her, also she is encouraged a lot. Things are in her favour.”

