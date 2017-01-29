Bigg Boss 10 finale: Manveer Gurjar is Bigg Boss winner, see pics

Bigg Boss 10 Manveer Gurjar wins the Salman Khan-hosted show. bani Judge finishes second, Lopamudra raut third and Manu Punjabi fourth. Bigg Boss 10 Manveer Gurjar wins the Salman Khan-hosted show. bani Judge finishes second, Lopamudra raut third and Manu Punjabi fourth.

Manveer Gurjar has defeated Bani J to clinch the title of Bigg Boss 10 winner and we can confirm the news right away. The finale may be underway on your television screen but Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rahul Dev took to Twitter to share the news, “His humility touched all .. #ManveerGujar winner of #BB10 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND 👏👏👏.” It seems we can all stop biting our nails and start celebrating. With this news, Bani J has emerged as the first runner-up.

Also read | Bigg Boss 10: Read why Manveer Gurjar was the potential winner of the show

Earlier, while the audience was getting desperate by the minute to know the winner of the television’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 10, several reports and inside news from the house found its way to social media. As per the latest string of social media updates and buzz from the sets of show’s finale, commoner Manveer Gurjar has won the Salman Khan-hosted show. It was only confirmed by tweets of Rahul and Gaurav Chopra’s brother who is also present on the Bigg Boss 10 sets.

WATCH VIDEO | Who Will Win Bigg Boss 10?

We already told you that finalist Manu Punjabi preferred to take Rs 10 lakh and quit the show. We even told you that Lopamudra Raut was declared the second runner-up due to less number of votes. Hence, the ultimate fight was between celebrity contestant Bani Judge and Indiawala Manveer Gurjar. While the massive fan base of both Bani and Manveer have been rooting for their favourite contestant for days now, they even clashed over several rumours over the name of the winner.

Also read | Bigg Boss 10 finale: Lopamudra Raut is the second runner-up. See inside pics, videos from the finale

But with the latest updates on Twitter and social media from fans and inside sources from the show revealing that Manveer Gurjar has emerged the winner, a lot of congratulatory messages are pouring in from all corners.

Check out the tweets and inside pictures from the sets of Bigg Boss 10 finale, which is taking place right now.

Cingratulations #manveergurjar ur honesty made your way for your victory in #bb10 . The way you have played is phenomenal @BeingSalmanKhan — Gurmeet singh rehal (@Iammeetrehal) January 29, 2017

Manveer has won hearts for his simplistic ways and the deep bond he shared with his best friends Manu and Mona Lisa. On the other hand Bani stood strong throughout the show and fought on her own. She did not depend much on her friendship with Gaurav Chopra too.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd