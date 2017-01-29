Bigg Boss 10 finale dance by Manu Punjabi, Manveer Gurjar and Mona Lisa is truly adorable. Watch video, pics

Bigg Boss 10 contestants Manu Punjabi, Manveer Gurjar and Mona Lisa were the thickest friends inside the house and were fondly called “M3” by their fans. Bigg Boss 10 contestants Manu Punjabi, Manveer Gurjar and Mona Lisa were the thickest friends inside the house and were fondly called “M3” by their fans.

These guys were one of the best things that happened inside the Bigg Boss 10 house. And now, they are set to enthral their fans with a completely new side to their friendship — The “M3” of the Bigg Boss 10, Manu Punjabi, Mona Lisa and Manveer Gurjar, will set the stage on fire in tonight’s grand finale episode.

We have seen the trio shaking a leg together several times on the show, mainly when Bigg Boss woke up the contestants up with a song, so this will be a special treat for fans all over. We already know that Mona is a professional dancer, and all through her stay inside the house, she made sure that her infectious happy-go-lucky attitude affected fellow contestants as well, mainly Manu and Manveer. The duo, too, kick-started their challenging days on the controversial reality show with a smile and some energetic moves. How can we forget their signature step that was one of the most adorable part of their camaraderie.

For tonight’s grand finale, Mona will perform a high-octane dance number with the two men. And going by the looks of it, this will be one big highlight of the special episode. They will be grooving to the songs ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ from the film Gunday and ‘Cutie Pie’ from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. And trust us when we say they look absolutely adorable!

Watch the dance video of Manu Punjabi, Mona Lisa and Manveer Punjabi from Bigg Boss 10 finale.

The Indiawale boys #Manveer and #Manu are ready for the final leg of the match on #BB10GrandFinale! With #Monalisa pic.twitter.com/N02w5OUZ1I — Bigg Boss Updates (@Boss_updates) January 29, 2017

Now, we’ve already told you that Manu Punjabi has quit the show for Rs 10 lakh, a deal that was offered to all the four finalists – Manu, Manveer, Bani Judge and Lopamudra Raut. According to reports, Lopa has received the lowest number of votes from the remaining three. Which means the final fight is between Manveer and Bani. Who will win? Watch this space for more.

