Bigg Boss 10 finale: Lopamudra Raut is the second runner-up. See inside pics, videos from the finale

The wait for the announcement of Bigg Boss 10 winner has left the fans of the show on the edge of their seats. Amidst all the buzz, we got to know that Lopamudra Raut is out of the final race. The last battle is now between commoner Manveer Gurjar and the celebrity contestant Bani Judge. Lopamudra fell low on the number of votes cast by the audience.

Nagpur girl Lopamudra is the second runner-up after Manu Punjabi left the show for Rs 10 lakh. The beauty queen managed to get herself a place in the top four finalists because of her habit of taking a stand against all the wrongs that happened inside the Bigg Boss house. But in the last few days, the beauty queen went low on patience and over reacted to the tiniest of things. Her going against Bigg Boss was not appreciated by many. Her cat-fights with Bani J and her childish behaviour got her into the haters list of her fellow contestants.

Now that Lopamudra is out, we can’t hold our excitement to know whether it is Manveer or Bani who has won the last battle.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam’s video is giving us a sneak peek into the fun that is in store for the audience in tonight’s grand finale of the show. Salman Khan will leave many hearts racing as he will be performing with TV actors Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna.

Here are some inside pictures and videos from the Bigg Boss 10 finale episode.

We still await the announcement of the winner tonight. Watch this space for more.

