Bigg Boss 10 finale: Hrithik Roshan’s post shoot message for Salman Khan will make your day. See pics

Hrithik Roshan’s appearance on the sets of Bigg Boss 10 finale is the highlight of the grand episode. The star is set to promote his latest film Kaabil and also shake a leg with host Salman Khan in tonight’s finale episode. Hrithik and Salman’s dance performance has created a lot of excitement among the fans and now it proved to be a blast for the two superstars as well. Hrithik was accompanied with his co-star Yami Gautam on the sets of Bigg Boss 10.

Hrithik took to Instagram to share an adorable message for the Sultan actor along with a post-shoot selfie calling him his brother. He wrote,”Kaun Shahenshah, kaun Sultan. At the end of it, we are all brothers. Me and Yami had an absolute blast on the sets with the one and only Salman Khan! #BiggBoss #dontjudgetheselfiestick”.

Salman and Roshan Junior’s friendship goes back in time. But the two reportedly had a tiff after Salman took a dig at Hrithik for his film Guzaarish not doing well at the box office few years ago. The equation apparently took another beating after Hrithik refused to perform with actor Daisy Shah, a close friend of Salman Khan, at IIFA last year. But Hrithik’s latest trip on the Bigg Boss set is definitely putting water on the speculated fire.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s post with Salman Khan and Yami Gautam from Bigg Boss 10:

Hrithik Roshan seems to be on a spree to win over the differences with his contemporaries. When his film Kaabil clashed at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees this week, amid all the hatred and animosity, Hrithik left a pacifying message for SRK too on Twitter.

He tweeted,”Dear @iamsrk today as a mentor Im sure u will inspire me yet again with #Raaes and as a student I hope you are proud of me with #Kaabil.”

Dear @iamsrk today as a mentor Im sure u will inspire me yet again with #Raaes and as a student I hope you are proud of me with #Kaabil. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 25, 2017

See pics of Kaabil actors Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam and Bigg Boss 10 host Salman Khan:

Well, it looks like the age of wars between Bollywood’s leading men is passé and the megastars have learnt a new way to make peace with each other. We look forward to an exciting Bigg Boss 10 finale episode tonight.

