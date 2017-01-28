Bigg Boss 10 finale: Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan to burn the dance floor. Here is everything that’s in store

Bigg Boss 10 finale: Hrithik Roshan is set to be a special guest of on the day Salman Khan will announce the winner on Sunday. Bigg Boss 10 finale: Hrithik Roshan is set to be a special guest of on the day Salman Khan will announce the winner on Sunday.

This is only getting bigger and better. Superstar and host of the show, Salman Khan will have Kaabil actor Hrithik Roshan by his side on the stage of Bigg Boss 10 finale. Hrithik is set to be a special guest on the day Salman will announce the winner of the big reality show on Sunday. This isn’t surprising to know that Salman asked Hrithik to come and promote his latest film Kaabil.

Sources close to the Colors reality show confirmed that Hrithik would attend the finale. It is also said that Roshan Junior will perform with the Bigg Boss contestants. Last week, Salman had also called friend Shah Rukh Khan on the show, where the latter promoted his film Raees. Interestingly, Raees and Kaabil clashed at the box office this week.

Despite years of sharing a close bond, Salman and Hrithik had reportedly fallen apart after the Sultan star took a jibe at Hrithik’s film Guzaarish not doing well at the box office. The equation apparently took another beating after Hrithik refused to perform with actor Daisy Shah at IIFA last year. Daisy is close to Salman and the superstar had reportedly requested Hrithik to include her in his performance but he declined.

Considering Hrithik will be coming on Salman’s show, it would be interesting to see how the two stars have buried their differences.

Salman will kick off the finale by performing on his songs “Mera Hi Jalwa” and “Aaj Ki Party.” Evicted contestants Gaurav Chopra, Rohan Mehra, Mona Lisa, Nitibha Kaul, Lokesh Kumari and Navin Prakash will give Salman company too. The contestants will also go inside the Bigg Boss house, one last time.

Nitibha Kaul shared pictures of her reunion with her fellow contestants on her social media account.

Making the grand finale, a night to remember, will be a string of performances by actors of various Colors’ shows including Naagin stars Mouni Roy and Karanvir Bohra, Udann’s Vijayendra Kumeria Meera Deosthale. Former Bigg Boss finalist Karishma Tanna will also raise the glamour quotient with her dance number.

Colors’ upcoming show Dil Se Dil tak actors Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai will interact with the four finalists too. The evening will have Neha Dhupia and Sohail Khan promoting their upcoming comedy show Chhote Miyan on the Bigg Boss 10 stage. Musician Shankar Mahadevan will be seen interacting with Salman to introduce his show Rising Star, which he is judging.

