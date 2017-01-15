Evicted Bigg Boss 10 contestant Nitibha Kaul feels Mona Lisa is least deserving on the show

Nitibha Kaul is the latest contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 10 after surviving for 13 weeks. Nitibha Kaul is the latest contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 10 after surviving for 13 weeks.

Nitibha Kaul was deemed as one of the weakest contestants on Bigg Boss 10. But the Indiawali did come a long way on the show after having survived for 13 weeks, and with just 14 days left before the finale. For most part of her stay, Nitibha steered clear of controversies, and while her presence inside the house never created headlines, her closeness to Manveer Gurjar did make her a talking point, though occasionally.

Now evicted from the show, the Google girl, as she was popularly called on the show, is satisfied for she is no more a commoner and has become a recognised face. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, the Delhi girl speaks about feeling famous, her wish to see Manveer win the Salman Khan-hosted show and her plans to make a career in showbiz.

Manveer will be the most deserving winner

Nitibha does not take even a second to name who she wants to see as the winner. She is clear it should be Manveer Gurjar, another commoner, as she feels he represents the Indiawalas really well. “I would love to see him win because he represents the common man well. He has performed superbly in the tasks and on the show. He does have a connect with the masses which is very important for the show. Also, his community is very strong when it comes to supporting him. So, I think he should win,” she says.

Manveer and my friendship wasn’t fake. It happened naturally

Nitibha’s bond with Manveer came under scanner a lot of times. Even fellow contestants called it fake. Others felt that their sudden friendship was game sake, like many other equations seen on the previous seasons. But for Nitibha being friends with Manveer was no strategy but an organic process.

“It’s only natural for people to have multiple opinions about friendship. It is a show and people watching it might feel that our equation was fake. But to clear the air, I would say it was all real, natural and organic. If I had to build a fake friendship just for the game, I would have done that much before. But I became friends with Manveer only in the seventh-eighth week. I spoke well with everyone but wasn’t friends with anyone because it didn’t happen naturally and when it happened with Manveer, I gave it my all and it was a great journey with him.”

Lopamudra Raut and Bani J showed immaturity during their fight

A lot has been said by the viewers and even the show’s host Salman Khan on the ugly scuffle between Lopamudra and Bani that happened last week. Nitibha, who was among those trying to stop the fight, says it is amusing how two celebrities couldn’t control themselves on national television. “It was an ugly fight and should have been avoided. The kind of backgrounds they come from, one is a beauty pageant winner and the other has worked in this industry for so long, you would expect some maturity. None of them showed that. In fact, I was the youngest in the house but never did I lose my composure like this. Both of them were at fault but I do feel that Lopa pushed it too far. She talked about botox, lip injections and brought Bani’s mother into it. I don’t think that was justified.”

Mona is the least deserving contestant on the show

Nitibha says that Mona Lisa is already content with her journey and does not even aspire to win the show so, according to her the Bhojpuri actor should be out of the game. “Purely on the basis of performance, I feel Mona is the least deserving contestant. She is satisfied with her journey. She didn’t expect to come so far in the game. She doesn’t even perform in the tasks that much so it seems she is there only for the experience and not to win the show.”

Television and films will be my focus now

Nitibha has her eyes set on the glamour industry now. The 23-year-old says she wants to pursue television and Bollywood. “That was my New Year resolution as well. I am looking forward to having a career in this industry now. So, people will be seeing me in television and films, hopefully. I left a great job at Google (Google Marketing Solutions) to come on the show, so, I don’t think I want to go back to the corporate world. I am very clear that I want to be in the entertainment industry.”

