Bigg Boss 10: Evicted Nitibha Kaul feels Manveer Gurjar is representing commoners gracefully, deserves to win

Bigg Boss 10: Nitibha Kaul makes an exit from the Bigg Boss house.

After surviving in the Bigg Boss house for close to 13 weeks, Kashmiri girl Nitibha Kaul was evicted from the house this week. She entered the house as a common man contestant carrying oodles of confidence to make it big on the show. Having quit a high-profile job at Google, Nitibha had put a lot of things at stake to be a part of India’s biggest reality show.

During her stay inside the house, Nitibha projected herself as the epitome of a modern urban Indian woman but was a true Indiawali at heart. She made many connections during her stay in the Bigg Boss house but her chemistry with Manveer Gurjar became the highlight of the season.

“I would like to see Manveer as the winner of the show as he is representing the ‘common man’ very gracefully and has put his heart and soul in the game,” she added.

When Manu made a brief exit from the house, Nitibha grew close to Manveer and became each other’s confidants. However, their friendship turned sour and they engaged in frequent fights after M3 (Mona, Manveer and Manu) reunited.

Speaking about her journey, Nitibha Kaul said,”My journey inside the ‘Bigg Boss’ house has been quite amazing and adventurous. The love and support that I have received from the show is tremendous. Having survived for 13 weeks is a testimony to the fact that the audience saw something in me that was entertaining.”

“Not only did I learn washing, cooking and other household chores during my stay, but also learned a lot of things about life and human nature. Moreover, I will always cherish the words of advice that Salmanji (Salman Khan) gave us every weekend that changed my viewpoint towards life, ” she added.

