Bigg Boss 10: Enemies Bani J, Lopamudra Raut get into scuffle

This was inevitable. Since the beginning of Bigg Boss 10, Bani J and Lopamudra Raut got on each other’s nerves and neither took any effort to be considerate to the other. So, this does not come as a surprise that their enmity took an ugly turn during a task and both got into a scuffle, even as others looked on stumped.

In the latest luxury budget task, BB Call Centre task, Lopa and Bani were part of opposite teams– call centre executives and cranky callers. During the first round, Bani was the caller and she made sure she irritated Lopa by questioning her beauty pageant victory (Lopa’s claim to fame).

It sure cannot get worse for @bani_j & @lopa9999! Witness the biggest cat-fight in the history of #BB10! Watch this space for more! pic.twitter.com/hEtd7w7iWj — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 12, 2017

In the second round, when it was Lopa’s turn to rile Bani up, she behaved as if she was raking revenge. Mentioning Bani’s mother, Lopa commented that the video jockey always uses her mother as a weapon to gain sympathy from everyone. For those missing the point, Bani had a showdown, previously, with Swami Om, who had made a disgusting comment on her mother.

Naturally, Bani lost her cool and started banging the phone. She went to confront Lopa and that’s when all hell broke loose.

Both of them got into a tussle, which resulted in Bani choking Lopa’s waist with her hand while others tried to stop them. This is the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that two female contestants have indulged in a physical fight. The episode, featuring the brawl, will go on air tomorrow.

