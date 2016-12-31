Bigg Boss 10 December 31 preview: Salman Khan enters the house to welcome 2017 with contestants

Bigg Boss 10 December 31 preview: Salman Khan rings in New Year 2017 with the housemates in Weekend Ka Vaar. Bigg Boss 10 December 31 preview: Salman Khan rings in New Year 2017 with the housemates in Weekend Ka Vaar.

After numerous grilling sessions, this Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan will be different. Host Salman is going to bring fun to ease the tensed environment on Bigg Boss 10. The actor will enter the house and celebrate his New Year with the contestants. In fact, the actor would also dance to the tunes of his favorite numbers from his films. Leaving the temperatures soaring would be Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 contestant Karishma Tanna, who has also been an former housemate on the reality show. Other Jhalak contestants Salman Yusuff Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari will also make girls go gaga. While Salman Yusuff will present a bare chest performance and Shantanu will make Bollywood’s Bhaijaan join him for the celebrations.

Salman Khan will ask the contestants to set a New Year resolution for their fellow contestants. When Lopa is asked to suggest a resolution for Bani, she says that Bani needs to stop walking out of any conversation. On the other hand, Swami Om suggests a resolution for Rohan and asks him to be more mature. Highlighting the biggest news of the year gone by, Salman quizzes the contestants about few major changes that the outside world has undergone in the recent times.

From #JDJ9, @SalmanYKhan sets the stage of #BB10NewYearKaVaar on fire, as he taps his feet with all the pretty ladies! pic.twitter.com/bmEQ0lbKW8 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 31, 2016

Adding a bit of action to the evening, Salman introduces a bull task wherein the contestants are divided into pairs. They are given an opportunity to win the luxury budget goodies like pizza, cookies and donuts to make their new year a special one. Soon after, Salman leaves the contestants on an intriguing note by saying that they are about to witness a big surprise. What is it? Well, we have to watch the episode to know that.

During the episode, we would even see the contestants undergoing a task in which Salman would give each one of them a title. Swami Om is awarded the sash of ‘Footage King’ and ‘Biggest Bhukkad’ of the house. Bani bags the most number of awards including ‘Vamp’ of the season and ‘Kehna Kya Chahte Ho’ award along with Gaurav. Manu gets awarded for being the ‘Namkin’ personality of the house. Swami Om will also receive ‘Kaanon Ka Khooni’ award.

Meanwhile, whatever happened with Rohan Mehra had put the atmosphere in the house tensed up. We held a poll asking the audience whether the decision of Bigg Boss in awarding punishment to Rohan by nominating him for the entire remaining season, after his spat with Swami Om was justified. According to the poll result the viewers feel Bigg Boss has been unfair to Rohan.

Do you think .@BiggBoss decision to nominate #RohanMehra for the entire season was justified? — IE entertainment (@ieEntertainment) December 30, 2016

Will Salman’s touch bring back the missing happy moments in the house? Also, amid all the fun, the tension of eviction still prevails among the housemates. Mona Lisa, Gaurav Chopra and Bani Judge have been nominated this week. Let’s see who walks out of thr house this week.

