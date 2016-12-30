Bigg Boss 10 December 30 preview: Manoj Punjabi, BanI J have a massive fight

Bigg Boss 10: Manu Punjabi accuses Bani of not taking a stand against the wrongdoings of Priyanka Jagga. Bigg Boss 10: Manu Punjabi accuses Bani of not taking a stand against the wrongdoings of Priyanka Jagga.

As if all the melodrama in Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 10 was not enough for Swami Om, now he takes up a fight with Lopamudra.

Lopa tries to cheer up Rohan as he was disheartened with the entire incident which led to his nomination for the entire season. She tells him that he should walk out of the show with dignity. Swami, who is overhearing their conversation, pokes his nose in between and passes personal comments on Lopamudra.

Manveer and Manu try to reason with Swami Om but Swami turns a deaf ear and continues with his remarks. Lopa’s anger hits the roof and she lashes out at him for making baseless comments. On seeing the situation going out of control, Bani asks Manu and Manveer to boycott Swami Om.

Finally, Gaurav succeeds in making Rohan understand the entire fiasco and brings him back to normal. Just when things seem to get back to normal, Bigg Boss asks Manveer to punish two weak contestants. Manveer punishes Gaurav and Swami Om. Later in the day, Swami Om and Gaurav are given a chance to get out of the jail with an interesting task, ‘Manveer Ki Adalat’. Manu and Rohan are made the advocates of Gaurav and Swami Om respectively. By the end of the task, the one who wins it will be released from the jail and the decision lies entirely with judge Manveer.

Captain #ManveerGurjar is asked to select contestants who deserve to go to jail! Watch his decision here. #BB10 pic.twitter.com/pTwBqlvo5z — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 30, 2016

While discussing the various accusations pertaining to the captaincy task, Manu calls Bani in the kathghara and cross questions her. The entire drama turns into a massive fight after Manu accuses Bani of not supporting him when Priyanka Jagga passed comments on his mother’s death. Bani takes offence to this and blames Manu for making shallow and insensitive comments.

Now it will be interesting to see whether Manveer will stay fair in his decision as a captain of the house or his verdict will be influenced by his personal grudges.

