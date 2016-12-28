Bigg Boss 10 December 28 preview: Swami Om’s dirty plans disrupt the captaincy task

Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om sabotages the luxury budget task. Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om sabotages the luxury budget task.

Till the day Swami Om is inside the Bigg Boss 10 house playing his dirty games, there could not be anyone else from who can make headlines. Once again during the task, Swami Om will stoop down to his level and will make it difficult for the contestants to smoothly carry out with this week’s luxury budget task.

Bigg Boss tries to control his anger for a while but as he notices Swami Om not leaving space for other contestants to enter the igloo by sitting next to its entrance, he summons Lopamudra in the confession room and asks her to draw a border around the igloo’s entrance and ask the contestants to stand beyond it. As the storm hits the house, a conflict arises as to who amongst Lopa and Swami Om entered the igloo last. While Lopa claims that she entered before everyone and reached the igloo first, Swami Om dismisses her claims and says that he entered first. Irritated with Swami, Bigg Boss intervenes and announces that Swami is out of the captaincy race.

WATCH | Bigg Boss 10, 28th December Review: Manveer, Rohan To Fight For Captaincy

But as Swami has often refused to pay heed to even Bigg Boss, he accuses him of being unfair and goes on a rant demanding justice.

After getting out from the task, Swami does not stop torturing the housemates. Just when the last storm is about to hit, Swami Om decides to sit near the entrance of the igloo to watch the final run. But to everyone’s surprise, Swami Om plays a dirty game and strangles Rohan when he is about to enter the igloo. However, he manages to get in along with Manveer. Onlookers Lopa and Gaurav are shocked to see this and lash out at Swami Om for sabotaging the entire task.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Another ‘Toofan’ hits the Bigg Boss house! Housemates get furious after #OmSwami blocks them from entering the igloo! #BB10 #video pic.twitter.com/Qv8ELTR3ED — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 28, 2016

With the game is getting uglier only because of Swami, the house awaits its next captain to restore discipline inside the house.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd