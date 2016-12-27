Bigg Boss 10 December 27 preview: Swami Om brings a ‘toofan’ in the house

Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om and Gaurav Chopra get into a heated argument during the luxury budget task. Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om and Gaurav Chopra get into a heated argument during the luxury budget task.

Though metaphorically the Bigg Boss 10 house has suffered several stormy days in the past weeks on the controversial reality show, but tonight it will see its first ever real storm.

Bigg Boss gives the contestants another chance to earn the Luxury Budget after they constantly failed to do so. In keeping with the winter season, Bigg Boss introduces the new luxury budget task titled ‘Toofan’ which will also impact the captaincy this week. The house is turned into a snow clad region with a huge igloo placed in the garden area. The contestants have to repair the igloo with the equipments provided to them and have to enter it whenever the storm strikes the house. But here is a twist to it. The last contestant to enter the igloo will be disqualified from the task as well as from the race of captaincy.

#BiggBoss announces the Captaincy Task for the week- Toofan! The #BB10 house turns into a snow-land for this task! #Video pic.twitter.com/mTIr0ztBhe — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 27, 2016

As a peculiar trait of his character, Swami Om loses his sanity as soon as the task begins but this time he warns the housemates about his dirty antics much in advance. He even tells them that he will go to any extent to secure a spot for captaincy.

As the storm strikes, Swami tries to stop Gaurav from entering the igloo. He makes a few personal comments targeting him that leads to an argument between them. Later Swami makes a permanent place for himself at the entrance of the igloo stopping the other contestants from taking a shelter in it.

With the second storm, Lopamudra and Bani get into a verbal spat. Lopa blames Bani for pushing and hurting her. When Bani retaliates, Lopa asks her to stop using roadside language with her and does not accept any justification. By the end of the day, Swami Om gets onto a different level but surprisingly, Manveer supports his actions this time.

It will be interesting to see whether Swami’s cheap ways of getting things done will get him the throne of the captain or not.

