Bigg Boss 10 December 24 preview: Salman Khan asks Manveer to shut Swami’s mouth, throws Priyanka Jagga out of the house

After bearing with Swami Om and Priyanka Jagga for an entire week, the contestants are in for a pleasant day in the Bigg Boss 10 house. The credit goes to none other than the host, Salman Khan. Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan has always been the most sought-after episode of Bigg Boss. He comes every weekend to turn all the wrongs into right. But this time the otherwise calm and composed host lost his cool. Courtesy Priyanka Jagga and Swami Om’s atrocious behaviour.

After what transpired last week, Salman in the very beginning of the episode asks Manveer to shut Swami Om’s mouth and tie a cloth around his face so that no one has to go through a verbal torture. But Swami Om is once again in no mood to listen to his ‘greatest hero’. As Salman reprimands the contestants for turning the house into a war zone and that too for a romantic task, Swami Om does not back off from passing comments.

Paying no heed to Swami, Salman tags Manoj Punjabi as ‘Man of the Week’ for maintaining some peace and harmony inside the house. Next, comes the selection of Khalnayak of the week and this is when the atmosphere in the house heats up. One after the other, the housemates take Priyanka’s name and she is asked to grace the Khanayak Kursi. Without mincing words, Salman gives Priyanka a tongue-lashing for her misconduct in the house and demands an explanation for it.

Priyanka instead of listening to Salman goes on a rant about how the contestants ill- treated her when she was unwell. Salman still tries hard to control his anger and tells her that it is her aggressive behaviour and nonsense comments on the character of her fellow contestants which is maligning the show’s image. Just then, Priyanka loses her tempers and starts wailing. Salman finally asks her to leave the house to never come back. Signing off from the house, he even warns the channel, “If Priyanka ever comes on this show or any other show on COLORS, I will never work with the channel again.”

