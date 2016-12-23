Bigg boss 10 December 23 preview: Will Manu and Swami Om nominate themselves for Bani?

Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om and Manu Punjabi have to nominate themselves to let Bani meet her best friend Gauhar Khan. Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om and Manu Punjabi have to nominate themselves to let Bani meet her best friend Gauhar Khan.

Far from their near and dear ones, the life inside the Bigg Boss 10 house has been challenging for the contestants. Bigg Boss took notice of this very important fact in Thursday’s episode and arranged a Family App Task for the housemates. In the task that started on Thursday, Gaurav, Priyanka, Rohan and Mona Lisa met their loved ones. Today it is the turn of the rest of the contestants to see their loved ones. But before that, the battery needs to be restored as it drained out when the contestants met their family members in the previous episode.

Bigg Boss gives Swami Om and Manu the responsibility to charge it. Both of them have to walk on a hamster wheel for a considerable amount of time till the battery shoots up. While Manu takes on the mantle of walking on the wheel, Swami Om fails to perform the task.

As the task resumes, Manveer gets a chance to meet his father for 10 minutes. When his father enters the house, a sudden rush of emotion strikes Manveer and tears of joy roll down his cheeks. He introduces him to the housemates and spends some quality time with him. Even after his father leaves, Manveer gets overwhelmed with emotion and locks himself in the washroom.

Next, comes Nitibha’s mother followed by Lopamudra’s sister. The game takes a turn when Bigg Boss calls Bani in the confession room. All her options to meet her best friend Gauhar Khan becomes irrelevant with only 6% battery remaining. However, Bigg Boss tells Bani that he is giving Om Swami and Manu one last chance to charge the battery and in order to do it, she will have to convince them to nominate themselves for the next week’s eviction.

At such a crucial stage of the game, it gets difficult for both Swami and Manu to come to a decision. Will they make such a big sacrifice for Bani? Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

