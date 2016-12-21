Bigg Boss 10 December 21 preview: Bani, Gaurav go on a dinner date, Swami Om fixes the broken door

Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om once again irks Manoj Punjabi. Gaurav and Bani share some lovey-dovey moments. Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om once again irks Manoj Punjabi. Gaurav and Bani share some lovey-dovey moments.

For the first time ever during Bigg Boss’ ten seasons, we heard Bigg Boss himself raising his voice and discontinuing a task. Swami Om irked him to such levels that this time Bigg Boss had to stoop down to his level and threaten him of eviction from the show. After such high voltage drama, we expected the house to be much calmer the following day. But it turns out Priyanka Jagga and Swami Om are in no mood to let either the housemates or Bigg Boss live in peace.

As the love letter task resumes, it so happens that Priyanka Jagga reads out loud what Manu wrote for Mona Lisa in the letter. She starts teasing Mona Lisa but Mona gets uncomfortable with her comments. She requests Manu to ask Priyanka to stop. But after spending some quiet days inside the house, Priyanka is back being her evil self.

Manu tried to stop her but the fight escalates as Priyanka starts commenting on his personal life. The situation worsens when she mentions Piku’s (Manu’s girlfriend) name. She says, “When you can abuse Piku, you can talk ill about anyone and everyone.” Swami Om does the rest by giving his special opinions on Manu’s relationship with Piku (Priya Saini).

Manu gets angry and asks both of them to shut their mouths. He makes it clear that nobody has the right to involve his family in the game. All the contestants stand by Manu’s side and ask Bigg Boss to take a strict action against Swami and Priyanka.

Meanwhile, Bani and Gaurav — after seeing so many ups and downs during the game — are given a chance to go on a romantic dinner date. Gaurav will thank Bani for giving him some good memories in the house. We hope unlike the last time, Bani appreciates his efforts.

Also, Bigg Boss asks Swami Om to repair the broken door and provides him with all the equipment to do so. The contestants poke fun at Swami and dance around in happiness on seeing Swami being punished.

