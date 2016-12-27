Bigg Boss 10 control room video leaks online. Does it prove the show is scripted?

Time and again, Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss has come under fire when evicted contestants have allegedly called it ‘scripted’. Time and again, Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss has come under fire when evicted contestants have allegedly called it ‘scripted’.

Every day is a new day for the followers of Bigg Boss 10. From happenings on the show to startling, sometimes, disturbing revelations by the evicted contestants made after their exit, there’s always something to fill the appetite of the fans, and now comes a two-minute video showing the series’ control room, which monitors what’s goes on inside the house.

The clip, shared by The Khabri, an online page sourcing inside information from Bigg Boss, shows people glued to their desktops as they keep a check on who says what on the show and, perhaps, decide on the content to send on air. There is absolutely nothing surprising or shocking in the video but there are two interesting aspects to it. First of all, it is for the first time that the viewers can see what goes behind on the Colors show and secondly, this video comes days after evicted contestant Priyanka Jagga claimed the show is scripted.

Priyanka, whose unceremonious exit from the show has become one of the most (in)famous incidents in the history of Bigg Boss, claimed that a lot of real stuff was edited and very misleading visuals retained for the viewers, in a Facebook live video she did soon after being thrown out of the house. Priyanka’s comment came after a Bigg Boss follower slammed her for her intolerable conduct on the show.

So, while the new leaked video of Bigg Boss’ control room does not suggest anything, it has made people wonder if this is in response to Priyanka’s claim, after all it shows a bunch of professionals looking as much as a viewer to the antics of Bigg Boss contestants as the audience, watching them on TV. It might hint that everything that happens inside the house and among the contestants is all real, and nothing doctorated or ‘scripted.’

Another section, however, makes a valid point that this is not the first time the show has been called scripted. It has been running from past 10 years, and time and again, has faced this allegation from the evicted and ‘troubled’ contestants, so, why would anyone bother to defend it this time. It will be, perhaps, never known what the intention behind this online video was but like many other things, it has helped keep the controversial show remain in news.

