Bigg Boss 10 contestants Manveer Gurjar and Nitibha Kaul party hard leaving their fans excited. Watch videos

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar, our desi munda is partying hard with his close friend Nitibha Kaul. Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar, our desi munda is partying hard with his close friend Nitibha Kaul.

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar is no more a commoner. This Indiawala from the Bigg Boss house, has been in news for more reasons than one, after winning the Salman Khan-hosted show. Despite walking away with the Rs 40 lakhs and the trophy, he popped up in news for the controversy around his hidden marriage. After hedging about his marital status for many days, Manveer finally answered all questions via a video on his social media handles. Now it looks like Manveer, better called the desi munda, is carefree and happily parting with his close friend from the Bigg Boss house, Nitibha Kaul.

Also read | Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar on his marriage: ‘We are separated, I have a daughter’. Watch video

Manveer Gurjar’s Instagram page shared two videos of him and Nitibha where they are spending some fun time in a pub. We hear loud music in the background and the two Bigg Boss contestants are seen dancing too.

Watch | Bigg Boss 10 Winner Manveer Gurjar Is Home, Brother Talks About If He’s Married

Nitibha Kaul made many connections during her stay in the Bigg Boss house but her chemistry with Manveer Gurjar became one of the many highlights of the season. Post her eviction too, she said during an interview with indianexpress.com, “I would like to see Manveer as the winner of the show as he is representing the ‘common man’ very gracefully and has put his heart and soul in the game,” and she must be happy when Manveer actually turned out to be a winner.

Also read | Bigg Boss 10 contestants bond at Salman Khan’s glamorous after party. See inside pics

Both Nitibha and Manveer were also snapped along with the other housemates post the show and during the after party hosted by Salman Khan. These two are surely bonding well, off the screen too.

See Manveer Gurjar and Nitibha Kaul’s party videos here:

Also see Bigg Boss 10 contestant Manveer Gurjar and Nitibha Kaul’s pics:

Manveer’s sister-in-law, in an interview, had spoken about the qualities she wants in his future wife. While on the show, Manveer was seen developing a close friendship with co-contestant Nitibha Kaul. The duo even earned fans who called them ‘NitiVeer’ and wanted them to become a couple in real life too. Manveer, however, has denied having any feelings for this Delhi girl.

Commoner-turned-celebrity Manveer Gurjar won hearts and Rs 40 lakh in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 10.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd