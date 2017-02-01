Bigg Boss 10 contestants bond at Salman Khan’s glamorous after party. See inside pics

Salman Khan, like every year, hosted an ‘after-party’ in Lonavla for the Bigg Boss contestants. Salman Khan, like every year, hosted an ‘after-party’ in Lonavla for the Bigg Boss contestants.

If you thought it’s an end to the tenth season of the controversial television reality show Bigg Boss, and that all the contestants have returned to their respective homes and lives, here is something to show you. No points for guessing, that all the housemates are enjoying their new found freedom. They are even partying hard. And the party was hosted by none other than the star host Salman Khan.

The contestants who entered the house as strangers have made friends with each other after coming out of the glass-walled house. This has been a trend every year. After the show wraps up, people who were once at loggerheads miss no chance to party and hang-out together.

We got hold of some happy pictures from the Bigg Boss 10 contestants. Salman Khan, like every year, hosted an ‘after-party’ in Lonavla for them. Lopamudra Raut, Bhojpuri actor Mona Lisa, her husband Vikrant Singh Rajput, Rohan Mehra and his girlfriend Kanchi Singh, Lokesh Kumari, Nitibha Kaul and Akanksha Sharma, all were in attendance.

Sharing a picture from the party Lopmudra wrote, “My people. Thank you @Kanchisingh09 for being a wonderful person. You are such a stunning person with a beautiful soul. It was amazing to see you at the after party. I also got to know how sweetly you used to send messages with the celebs who came to the Bigg Boss house for me. Haha and also you loved how @rohanmehraa and I used to fight Bigg Boss thank you so much for everything and to my Lopa Army I love you all so much.”

Kanchi Singh also shared a picture with boyfriend Rohan Mehra and his Bigg Boss squad including Rahul Dev, Gaurav Chopra, and Karan Mehra. “How lovely it was meeting them❤️,” Kanchi wrote along the picture.

Mona Lisa posted a picture with Salman Khan and husband Vikrant Singh Rajput. She wrote, “After Party time….bigg boss over…but Salman Sir we will miss you badly..”

Nitibha Kaul shared her look for the after-party too.

Before leaving Lonavla, Lopamudra posted a video on her Instagram account thanking her fans for all the love and support. The winner of the beauty pageant looked happy on returning to her normal life as in the video she says, “Leaving Lonavla for good.”

Here are some more pictures of the Bigg Boss 10 contestants which give us a sneak peek into what they are up to after coming out of the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss ended on a high note with commoner Manveer Gurjar walking away with the winner trophy. Bani J finished second and Lopamudra third.

