Bigg Boss 10: Contestants allow Lopamudra to pick number one spot during ranking task

Manveer and Nitibha get into an ugly fight. (Source: Express Photo) Manveer and Nitibha get into an ugly fight. (Source: Express Photo)

The housemates wake up to the song ‘Tumhi Ho Bandhu’. In the morning, Manveer Gurjar is seen having a casual chat with Nitibha Kaul, convincing her to complete the household chores. But Nitibha pays no heed to Manveer’s request and walks away. At the same time, Lopamudra Raut and Rohan are once again seen sorting out their differences but their discussion soon turns into a pointless argument. Rohan tells Lopa that she says a lot of things under the influence of anger which she regrets later. As Lopa tries to defend herself, Rohan says that he does get get affected by her words but he doesn’t express that since they share a good bond. Later in the day, Bani is seen having a conversation with Nitibha and gets reprimanded by Bigg Boss for using English words. While she stops immediately, Manveer takes a note of this and warns her for not following the rules. Soon after, in the similar light, Nitibha gets warned Bigg Boss one more time for speaking in English. This time, Manveer gets furious and lashes out at Nitibha for being careless and ignorant towards his warnings.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Nitibha tries to give justification but Manveer leaves her tongue-tied by rightly pointing out her mistake. However, the conversation soon snowballs into an ugly fight and Nitibha and Manveer start hurling abuses at each other. Nitibha also ends up saying that Manveer could do no good as a captain in the past seven days and is now forcing everyone to follow the rules.

Bigg Boss introduces the ranking task as a build-up to the Ticket to Finale task. The contestants are made to rank themselves in the order of 1 to 6 and claim their position by standing on a ranking podium. Bigg Boss also informs them that the task will have direct implications on the Ticket to Finale task and the one with the highest rank will get an edge over other contestants. Rohan is made the sanchalak of the task since he is nominated for the entire season.

Manu Punjabi, Lopa, Bani and Manveer appeal for the number one spot and try to support it with a legit reason. Nitibha also tries to seize this opportunity for her own good and claims the third sport. With Bani and Lopa putting their stakes on number one spot, an argument erupts between them. When Bani is trying to put forward her point, Lopa starts interrupting her and makes sarcastic remarks. Bani does not take Lopa’s comments in the right spirit and snaps at her. After hours of discussion and bickering, the housemates finally reach a conclusion and announce their ranks.

After completing the task, Bani is seen analyzing her stand in the task when Manveer comes and tries to strike a conversation with her. He tells her that she is showing herself as a weakling in front of others by giving up on everything so easily. But Bani acts inconsiderate and tells Manveer not to interfere in her matters.

Manu, Nitibha and Mona join the conversation and they begin discussing Lopa’s nature and her negative behavior towards the contestants. Manu is quick to say that Lopa is no less than a spoiled brat since every wrong action of Lopa was encouraged by Rohan, Karan Mehra and Rahul Dev in the past.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd