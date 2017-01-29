Bigg Boss 10: Commoners Controversies and Cheap antics – the three C’s which defined this season

Bigg Boss 10: Commoners have ruled the tenth season of the show. Bigg Boss 10: Commoners have ruled the tenth season of the show.

The tenth season of television reality show, Bigg Boss became the talk of the town because of its twist in the concept of hosting eight commoners along with seven celebrities. The show commenced with an interesting tagline, “Indiawale Isse Apna Hi Ghar Samjho” (Commoners, treat this as your own house). But, in the initial days, the popularity of the celebrities became a big problem for the Indiawalas.

The first few evictions saw the commoners walking out of the show one after the other. Taking advantage of their superiority, celebrities took a backseat. They left the responsibility of entertaining the audiences completely on the commoners. This is when the commoners took over and brought a storm inside the house. As the show progressed, it became difficult for the celebrities to sustain their position. In no time, commoners found their name attached to all the major controversies and unforgettable moments inside the house.

From irking host Salman Khan to painting the house red with their romantic moments, commoners gave it all to the show. To say that they were the sole controversy-makers this season won’t be wrong. Check out all the incidents where the Indiawalas were responsible to either create ruckus in the house, or give their best to complete any task.

1. Priyanka Jagga pees in her pants

During the first luxury budget task, commoner and the mother of two, Priyanka Jagga crossed all the limits to win the task. She urinated in her pants and later asked VJ Bani to wash her stained clothes. Though her attitude made her the most hated contestant in the Bigg Boss house, the show got its first major controversy of the season.

2. Manu Punjabi and Mona Lisa’s romance

Commoner Manu Punjabi grabbed the attention of the cameras by romancing Bhojpuri actor Mona Lisa. Though they started off as friends but their body language and actions hinted otherwise. The reports of them getting intimate inside the house left their respective partners upset and both the the contestants had to take a backseat after the fear of their real love-life getting into trouble. But the two of them getting up, close and personal brought TRPs to the show. Personally, both Manu and Mona managed to stay inside the house for a longer duration because of their much controversial relationship.

3. Swami Om and his cheap antics

Before his unceremonious ouster, Swami Om became synonymous with all the trouble inside the Bigg Boss 10 house. No discussion about the show happened without his name being mentioned. He managed to irk his fellow contestants to a level that they could not stop themselves from hitting him. His comment on Bani J’s mother and him throwing his pee on Rohan and Bani brought a lot of flak from the viewers. But Swami staunchly believes in “All publicity is good publicity.”

4. Manveer Gurjar meets father after eight years

Apart from the ugly fights and dirty arguments, some candid moments and cute hugs have also defined Bigg Boss over the years. This season was dominated by Manveer Gurjar meeting his father after eight long years. The father-son duo left the viewers in tears as they showered love on each other. Many parents felt emotionally connected with Manveer’s father when the first thing he asked his son, as soon as he entered the house, was about Manveer’s head injury which happened during one of the tasks. He even told Manveer that he is proud of him.

5. Priyanka Jagga thrown out by Salman Khan

The controversy around the show touched the skies when star host Salman Khan took upon himself the responsibility of cleaning the house. He told Priyanka Jagga to “leave my home” after Priyanka stooped down to dirty levels. She not just called Lopamudra indecent names, but even showered Manu Punjabi with nasty comments about his late mother. This was one week inside the house, when the audience felt cheated and disgusted seeing the kind of ruckus Priyanka was creating on the show.

