Bigg Boss 10: Bani J or Rohan Mehra, who will be the fourth finalist? Cast your votes here

With just six days left for the finale, the followers of controversial reality show Bigg Boss 10 have started taking sides. The audiences of the show have already decided who they wish to see holding the trophy of the winner. While Rohan Mehra is a popular face among the television audience, courtesy his role in TV’s longest running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bani J too has been winning hearts of the younger generation with her ace anchoring skills.

But if we go by the social media posts, Bani J has already garnered much attention as there are a number of tweets asking for votes for the VJ. Apart from her best friend Gauahar Khan, who has been supporting her from the very beginning of the show, there are others too who thinks Bani is a potential winner of the show.

It’s finally here.The 1st time im gonna ask for u to vote for MY person @bani_j in 15 weeks… Coz it’s the finale..let’s make her win BB🙂 — GAUAHAR KHAN (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 24, 2017

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and actor Vindu Dara Singh took to Twitter to appeal all to vote for Bani instead of waiting for someone else to do so. “BANI koh VOTE karteh RAHO! DUSROH keh BHAROSE mat RAHO!,”he tweeted.

BANI koh VOTE karteh RAHO!

DUSROH keh BHAROSE mat RAHO! *Online 💻& SMS📱

Lines open till 11:30pm TONIGHT!#BB10#VoteForBani ⚡️ — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 24, 2017

VJ turned actor Rannvijay Singha, who has known Bani closely for years, shared a photo with her and requested people to extend their support for his co-host. He wrote, “Support Bani by voting for her, I know her for a really long time and I know @bani_j is a winner! #proud of you bani.. #BaniJFTW.”

Support Bani by voting for her, I know her for a really long time and I know @bani_j is a winner! #proud of you bani.. #BaniJFTW pic.twitter.com/WE86ORVPsA — Rannvijay singha (@RannvijaySingha) January 24, 2017

Who do you think will be the fourth finalist? Cast your votes here.

Who do you think will be the fourth finalist of @BiggBoss? Cast your votes here. — IE entertainment (@ieEntertainment) January 24, 2017

Though Bani J has gone through a lot during her stay inside the Bigg Boss house but the VJ turned actress has managed to give a tough competition to her fellow contestants. Love and support from her fans have been pouring in from the time Manveer and Manu Punjabi were taken to a Mumbai suburban mall for the Ticket to Finale task and the air was filled with the chants of Bani’s name.

On the other hand, Rohan Mehra managed to be a talking point inside the house in the initial days because of his outbursts on various instances. But the actor lost the track in the following weeks until Swami Om poked him and he lost control over his anger. As a result, he got nominated for the entire season.

Now that Salman has already announced mid-week eviction, it will be interesting to see whether Bani J will compete with Lopamudra in the finale or not.

