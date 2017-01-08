Bigg Boss 10, 7th January 2017 written update: Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor promote OK Jaanu on Salman Khan show

Caption: Bigg Boss 10, 7th January 2017 written update: Lopamudra and Mona Lisa dance on ‘Humma Humma’. Caption: Bigg Boss 10, 7th January 2017 written update: Lopamudra and Mona Lisa dance on ‘Humma Humma’.

Salman Khan kicks off tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 10 by reminding the contestants that the game is set to get intense from here on. Articulating the disturbing incidents that unfolded inside the house in past few days, Salman counsels the contestants to let bygones be bygones and start on a fresh note.

The actor also asks them to challenge their own willpower in the remaining three weeks of the show and give their 100% in every task that will come their way. Making the contestants media ready with some tricky questions, Salman plays a fun game with them wherein Manu Punjabi poses as a Bigg Boss winner while Manveer Gurjar bombards him with awkward questions like a journalist.

As the evening progresses, the contestants get a pleasant surprise as OK Jaanu couple Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur make a grand entry inside the house dancing to their movie’s hit song “Humma’ Humma.”

Starting with making the contestants guess their film’s name, they move on to conducting a dance off wherein the housemates are divided into jodis to showcase their crazy moves. Introducing a twist to the face off, they give contestants few fun props which they have to creatively use in their performance.

The first ones to get groovy are Lopamudra Raut and Mona Lisa as they showcase sensuous moves on the song “Humma’ Humma'” with a whip and a marka. Up next, the Jodi of Manu and Manveer whirl around with a fake snake and a fur stole.

Moving on the next task, they get the jodis of the house (Manu-Mona, Manvee-Nitibha Kaul and Lopa-Rohan Mehra) to take a compatibility test. If they fail to give a right answer, Bani J is asked to pop an egg on their head as a punishment. While Lopa and Rohan get all the answers right, Manu-Mona and Manveer-Nitibha are subjected to an ‘eggy’ punishment by Bani.

After having a gala time inside the house, Shraddha and Aditya join Salman Khan on the stage. They get Salman to play the OK Jaanu game wherein he is given different situations and has to pick responses that would make his jaanu happy.

From choosing his mother over his jaanu to forgetting her birthday, to watching World Cup match over going out with her, Salman gives some hilarious responses to all the questions. It was then time for Salman to test the compatibility of Shraddha and Aditya after which he gets both of them to croon the “Humma’ Humma” song live for everyone. Furthermore, Shraddha and Aditya get Salman do the hook step of their popular song and Salman happily obliges.

Lastly, Salman closes the episode by giving a teaser about the eviction leaving the housemates wait in anticipation.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd