Bigg Boss 10, 5th January 2017 written update: Swami Om pees on Bani and Rohan, refuses to leave Bigg Boss house

A scene from Bigg Boss Season 10. A scene from Bigg Boss Season 10.

The contestants wake up to the song “Seesha Se Seesha Takraye” in Bigg Boss 10. In order to secure his place as the new captain of the house, Om Swami tries to convince the housemates to vote for him. He also approaches his contender Bani and reminds her that they share a ‘baap beti’ relationship. Tired of Om Swami’s blather, Bani decides to ignore him for the entire day. Meanwhile, Manveer frightens Om Swami by telling him that he will check his bags to seize all the unnecessary things that he has buried inside but Om Swami’s nonchalance once again amuses him.

Watch: Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om Irks Contestants As He Photobombs Every Selfie

Bigg Boss introduces the captaincy task wherein Bani and Om Swami compete against each other and Manveer is made the sanchalak. For the task, two pyramids of miniature blocks with Bani and Om Swami’s pictures are placed in the garden area on a table. The contestants are given an option to destroy the pyramid of the contender they do not wish to support by throwing squishy balls at them. Bani and Om Swami have to protect their pyramids. They also have the liberty to build it all over again.

The contender with a maximum number of blocks standing in a shape of a pyramid by the end of the task will be declared as the winner. At the very beginning of the task, Rohan Mehra declares his support for Bani and blames other housemates either directly or indirectly for supporting Om Swami. While Nitibha Kaul also decides to support Bani, Manu, Mona and Lopamudra Raut decide to destroy the pyramids of both the contenders.

After the initial few minutes of the task, Om Swami finds his pyramid scattered all over the ground as the housemates intensely target it. He further decides not participate in the task and parks himself on the table.

Taking the role of the sanchalak way too seriously, Manveer makes his own rule and gets into an argument with Rohan for supporting Bani. As Rohan continues to remind everyone that their decision to not support Bani is wrong, the housemates turn against him which further leads to a massive fight between them. But to Rohan’s surprise, his close friend Lopa also turns a deaf ear to his requests and joins the gang.

As the task continues, Manveer and Manu try to convince Om Swami to actively participate in the game. As soon as Bigg Boss announces that they have only 10 minutes at their disposal, Om Swami throws his urine on Bani and Rohan that stirs up a storm inside the house. They not only put Om Swami inside the jail but also request Bigg Boss to throw him out of the house.