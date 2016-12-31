Bigg Boss 10, 30th December 2016 written update: Manu and Bani get into a heated argument during ‘Manveer ki Adalat’ task

Bigg Boss 10, 30th December 2016 written update: Manu questions Bani as to why she was sleeping when things were being said about his mother. Bigg Boss 10, 30th December 2016 written update: Manu questions Bani as to why she was sleeping when things were being said about his mother.

At the start of the episode, Bigg Boss gave Rohan a last chance to rethink about his decision of leaving the show. Bigg Boss announces that he would not only have to pay a huge amount as according to their contract but will also lose his image, if he ever gets approached for another show. Rohan comes out of the bathroom after insistence from Nitibha Kaul, Lopamudra Raut and Gaurav Chopra.

Rohan is still upset, and is sticking to his decision of leaving the show. He says that Bigg Boss is being biased towards commoners. While Lopa and Rohan are having a discussion, Swami keeps butting in. Lopa loses her cool, and asks Swami to stay out of it. Swami lashes out at Lopa and says “Kaisi ladki hai”. Lopa gets infuriated further and a heated argument ensues between them. Seeing his friend in trouble, Rohan lashes out at Swami again. He threatens that he will quit the show but not before hitting him, real hard.

As his first captaincy decision Bigg Boss asks Manveer to pick the two worst performers of the week. Manveer picks Swami and Gaurav. Swami argues back that Manveer is scared of Rohan and hence he is picking his name.

A mock court inside the house is given as a task. Manu represents Swami and Rohan represents Gaurav. In the end whichever side is able to prove their party innocent will come out of jail. Initially Rohan is losing the argument, as Swami shows his wounds. Manveer, who is the judge of the case, looks clearly biased towards Swami. Lopa’s argument is also overlooked by Manveer.

Gaurav is called and asked to narrate his time table. Finally Bani is called to the stands. Finally a good argument comes in favour of Gaurav. But to challenge that Manu asks Bani that how did she feel when Swami made an insensitive remark about her mother. The argument ends with the statement that Bani was wrong to push him after the argument. Bani says that is “Swami ke roop me koi gadha aa jata hai to reaction yahi milega”. Manu shouts that she was sleeping when things were being said about his mother. Bani is super furious, at the remark. Bani goes to the bathroom and starts speaking to the camera. She apologises to her mother that she had to hear it again. She also raises question that why would Manu bring something so insensitive in a mock court which is a mere task.

Manveer calls the case in favour of Swami. In the kitchen Rohan lashes out that he would have never defended someone like Swami. Manu asks Bani if she is fighting for “footage”. Bani walks out crying. Nitibha tries to make Manveer understand that his decision was wrong.