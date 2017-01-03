Bigg Boss 10, 2nd January 2017 written update: Almost entire house gets nominated for evictions this week

Bigg Boss 10, 2nd January 2017 written update: Lopa and Rohan get into a heated argument. Bigg Boss 10, 2nd January 2017 written update: Lopa and Rohan get into a heated argument.

Bani packs Gaurav’s bag by keeping a note inside it. She cries inside the luggage room, whereas Lopa, Manveer and Manu discuss about Gaurav’s eviction. On the other side Lopa tells Rohan to deal with his stuff alone as she will not be with him from now on. Nitibha suggests Rohan and Lopa to sort out everything amongst them.

Nitibha announces that only Bani will be able to use the luxury budget hamper as she is the only one who didn’t break any rule of the house. Next morning, contestants wake up and dance on the tune of “Hum dono jaisa.” Manu tells Swami to not bother him about what another contestants are doing in the house.

Rohan says sorry to Lopa to which she replies that she will never accept his sorry. They both get into a massive argument. Lopa throws his stuff on the ground. A fight erupts between Nitibha and Swami Om after he irritates her by interrupting while she is having a conversation with Manu, Mona and Manveer. Nitibha gets extremely annoyed with him and asks Swami to leave the room. She also gets upset with Manu and Manveer for entertaining him all the time and encouraging his baseless conversations.

Later, Rohan tells Bani that Lopa always wants to prove her point and thinks that she is more mature than him when it comes to taking any decision. Bani advices both of them to talk and resolve all the issues. But when Rohan and Lopa try to sort things out, their conflicting thoughts lead to another argument and Lopa aggressively throws Rohan’s belongings in the luggage room and walks out.

Bigg Boss announces the nominations process for the week adding a new twist to it. The housemates are divided into pairs – Swami Om-Bani, Mona-Manu, Lopa-Nitibha and each pair is asked to mutually decide and nominate one person amongst them in the confession room. Rohan being nominated for the entire season is not a part of this process along with Manveer since he is the captain of the house.

Except for Mona and Manu, all other pairs have a difference of opinion and are unable to reach a conclusion. Bani and Swami fail to keep aside their animosities and get into a funny argument in the confession room. While Bani thinks that she is more deserving to stay in the game and Swami Om needs to be nominated since he has a bad track record, Swami disagrees and wants Bani to be nominated. Nitibha and Lopa also find themselves in a dual state of mind and are unable to complete the process.

Bigg Boss gives them a last chance to discuss and come out in agreement. But they all fail following which Bigg Boss takes the decision. Bigg Boss informs them that since they have not been able to reach a logical conclusion, they will have to face consequences.

Bigg Boss announces that all five contestants except Manu and Manveer are nominated for evictions this week.