Bigg Boss 10, 28th December 2016 written update: Swami Om tries to strangle Rohan Mehra during fight for captaincy

The contestants wake up to the song “Mast baharon ka main aashiq.” Soon after, another buzzer rings and the contestants rush inside the igloo. The last one to enter the igloo is Bani and she gets disqualified from the task. Later, Swami Om once again settles himself at the entrance of the igloo and attempts to stop everyone. After being disqualified from the task, Bani tells Manveer that she wants him to become the captain and jokes that she would nominate him if he fails to win. On the other hand, Manveer feels that Manu is losing interest in the task and confronts him about it. Manveer tells him that he wants him to get a grip on the game and show some fighting spirit.

Later in the day, Rohan once again gets into an argument with Swami Om. Gaurav also interferes and asks him to stop playing dirty games. At the same time, Bani and Gaurav also have a silly argument over food after which Bani refuses to eat with Gaurav. He tries to explain but Bani walks off. After staying patient for a while, Bigg Boss asks Lopa to draw a border around the igloo’s entrance and asks the contestants to stand beyond it. As the day progresses, the fifth storm shakes up the house and a conflict arises as to who amongst Lopa and Swami Om entered the igloo last. While Lopa claims that she entered before everyone and reached the igloo first, Swami Om dismisses her claims and says that he entered first. Finally, Bigg Boss steps in to clear the misunderstanding and disqualifies Swami Om from the task.

Blaming Bigg Boss for taking an unfair decision, Swami Om goes on a rant and demands justice. The sixth storm drives Lopa out of the game, making Manveer, Rohan and Manu the top three contenders for captaincy. In order to give Manu a birthday gift, Manveer tells him that he is planning to back out from the task so that he can take a spot alongside Rohan in the captaincy task.

Just when the last storm is about to hit, Swami Om decides to sit near the entrance of the igloo to watch the final run. But to everyone’s surprise, Swami Om plays a dirty game and strangles Rohan when he is about to enter the igloo during the final storm. However, he manages to get in along with Manveer. Onlookers Lopa and Gaurav are shocked to see this and lash out at Swami Om for sabotaging the entire task. Swami Om hides inside the blanket but Lopa, Rohan and Gaurav confront him and make him realise that he has committed a huge mistake and that his actions could have turned fatal, hurting someone in the process. Before the lights go off, the housemates celebrate Manu’s birthday by cutting a cake sent by his girlfriend Priya aka Piku.