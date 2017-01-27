Bigg Boss 10, 26th January 2017 written update: Lokesh Kumari, Navin Prakash re-enter the house, see pics

Bigg Boss 10, 26th January 2017 written update: Lokesh gets Bani and Lopa to do a role play as a much-in-love-couple who are on a date. Bigg Boss 10, 26th January 2017 written update: Lokesh gets Bani and Lopa to do a role play as a much-in-love-couple who are on a date.

In the start of the Bigg Boss 10 episode, Lopamudra Raut is seen missing Rohan and talking to herself in the luggage room. When she comes out, Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar try to console her by telling her that she is going to meet Rohan after a couple of days. When she still keeps crying, Bigg Boss calls her to the confession room asking her to calm down. The BB Mela task begins, guests start arriving and interacting with the housemates. The first guest to enter the house is ex-contestant Navin Prakash aka Master and Manu and Manveer’s happiness knows no bound.

Watch | Who Will Win Bigg Boss 10? This Bigg Boss Discussion Is Better Than The Reality Show

They welcome him with a group hug and usher him inside the house. He recites a verse dedicated to their friendship and reminisces times spent with them inside the house. Navin Prakash visits Lopa’s counters and attempts to make peace between Bani J and Lopa by asking Lopa to give her a friendly massage. He then visits Manveer’s counter and plays ‘Sawaal and Dare’ task. Putting Navin in a fix, Manveer asks him to name his favourite contestant out of Manu and Manveer. With complete honesty, Navin takes Manu’s name because he has sailed through testing times and has come a long way in the show. Navin in return gives Manveer a dare wherein he has to get one contestant to wear a placard reading ‘Main Finalist Banne Ke Layak Nahi Hu’. Manveer plays safe and gets Manu to wear it. Manu, on the other hand, is not quite happy with Manveer’s decision and feels miserable.

After Navin leaves the house, ex-contestant Rishabh Sinha makes a grand entry inside the house on his signature song- Main Hu Don. In a very condescending tone, Rishabh asks Manu to take him around the house. Without wasting a minute, Rishabh gets straight to the point and asks Manu to narrate Bani’s journey. Manu tells how he was extremely happy to know that Bani is going to be a part of the show along with him and was looking forward to competing with her on the show.

Also read | Bigg Boss 10 January 26 Preview: Manoj Punjabi, Manveer Gurjar friendship is over

He also says that Bani’s journey inside the house has not been a cakewalk and her efforts are commendable. Rishabh then moves to Manveer’s counter where he is made to share the name of one contestant who has still managed to conceal his or her real self. Rishabh takes Manu’s name and even compare Manu to a blackboard and Manveer to a chalk. He further says that Manveer writes all positive things on that board but Manu takeaway is always negative.

See more updates from Bigg Boss 10, 26th January 2017 episode in pics:

Housemates have a group hug and cheer for each other for having survived till the end! #BB10GrandFinale pic.twitter.com/PXDMYXswnI — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 26, 2017

Bigg Boss also praises the housemates for successfully completing most of the tasks in this season! #BB10GrandFinale pic.twitter.com/nVSMSUuxCo — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 26, 2017

Rishabh asks Manu to be a monkey and Manveer to be the madari. The two entertain Rishabh and the other contestants before they move on to the next task. Bigg Boss then asks Rishabh to leave. In the evening, Lokesh Kumari Sharma makes an entry inside the house with a huge smile on her face. Manu, Manveer and Lopa embrace her. Giving Bani a task, Lokesh asks her to say good things about Lopa.

Also read | Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi marries boyfriend in hush-hush ceremony. See pics

Bani praises Lopa’s culinary skills and how she selflessly feeds everyone. Up next, Lokesh gets Bani and Lopa to do a role play as a much-in-love-couple who are on a date.Soon after, Lokesh takes everyone’s leave and makes an exit from the house. Furthermore, Bigg Boss calls all the four finalists in the living area and congratulates them on successfully completing the last task of the season. Bigg Boss praises each and everyone’s efforts and addresses them as the warriors of the show who have survived through highs and lows and made their place in the finals.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd