Bigg Boss 10, 26th December 2016 written update: Rohan Mehra takes a stand for Bani and Gaurav

Nitibha Kaul is called inside the confession room

Housemates wake up to the song, “Om Shanti Om.” Mona is shown conversing with Nitibha. Mona says that Manu might have his own reasons for saying that she is a troublemaker in his life but saying it on national television was not a right thing to do. Nitibha gives her the advice to sort it out with Manu in order to avoid any further misunderstanding.

Nitibha Kaul is called inside the confession room. She is given two letters, one she has to hide from Bani J and Gaurav Chopra, and the other she has to read out in front of everyone. Nitibha takes the two letters outside and reads the one meant for all. It says that Bani and Gaurav have to take part in the luxury task and answer LIVE questions asked by the viewers. They are sent to the confession room. In their absence Nitibha reads out the second letter, which reveals that in reality, the questions won’t be asked by the viewers but the remaining housemates. If Bani or Gaurav fail to answer questions properly, they fail the task. And if contestants are not able to dig out their real emotions, they fail in the task.

The housemates ask Bani and Gaurav about why they never stood by the contestants when they got into a fight with Priyanka Jagga, time and again. Bani and Gaurav have the same answer for every question. They said that either they were unaware of what was happening or they thought it was someone else’s matter and they shouldn’t intervene. Bani also adds that Priyanka never made any hurtful comments about her or her family unlike Swami Om and hence she was always cordial with her.

Contestants get very upset over hearing their answers, especially Nitibha Kaul. When Bani and Gaurav come out, Bani asks everyone if they had ‘boycotted’ Priyanka Jagga. Nitibha explains that they did not specifically boycott but it was very obvious that they are against her and not talking to her. Bani objects.

When they come out of the confession room after the second round of questions, contestants get even more furious. Bigg Boss finally reveals the truth to Bani and Gaurav.

Almost all the contestants agree that Bani and Gaurav’s answers were unsatisfactory. But Rohan Mehra stands up for Bani and says that he was satisfied with the answers. This ensues an argument between Rohan and Manveer, as Manveer thinks Rohan is being two-faced.

Manveer has a heart to heart chat with Bani where he asks her why she doesn’t want anyone to know her. Bani says it was him who once dejected the idea of getting to know her.

Manu, Mona and Manveer explain to Nitibha why her gesture of showing a shoe at Gaurav when he was on TV screen answering their questions, looked indecent and not classy on camera. Nitibha explains that it was her silent way of reacting rather than abusing Gaurav. But the trio continue to disapprove her behavior. Manveer and Nitibha end up having an argument over the matter.