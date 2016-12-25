Bigg Boss 10, 25th December 2016 written update: Contestants celebrate Salman Khan’s birthday

Bigg Boss 10, 25th December 2016 written update: Salman Khan tells Sonakshi Sinha that they have named a game — Thapad Se Darr Nahi Lagta after her signature dialogue from Dabangg. Bigg Boss 10, 25th December 2016 written update: Salman Khan tells Sonakshi Sinha that they have named a game — Thapad Se Darr Nahi Lagta after her signature dialogue from Dabangg.

Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan start the episode by dancing on their popular song from Dabangg. Sonakshi then enters the Bigg Boss 10 house in a huge gift box. Ringing in celebrations inside the house, Sonakshi plays fun and entertaining games with the contestants and joins them for the Christmas party.

Sonakshi plays spin the bottle game with the contestants wherein they have to guess who said the following statements about them. If they fail to give the right answer, they have to drink a can of cold drink.

Watch | Bigg Boss 10 December 24 Review: Priyanka Jagga Gets Evicted By Salman Khan

In the first round, the bottle points at Bani J and Sonakshi asks her who said that you are a hypocrite — Nitibha Kaul or Lopamudra Raut? Bani takes Lopa’s name and has to gulp a can of the cold beverage since it is the wrong answer. In the next round, the bottle points at Mona Lisa and she has to identify the person who said- Agar Mona apne Sunny Leone image follow karna chahti hai toh kyu ro rahi hai?

Soon after, Maniesh Paul also enters the house and calls Manu, Manveer and Bani for a quick rapid fire round that unleashes many hidden emotions and opinions. After spending few more moments inside the house, Sonakshi and Manish make an exit.

Sonakshi and Salman sashay onto the stage performing to their popular dance numbers and are shocked to find Manish hosting the show on Salman’s behalf. Furthermore, Salman tells Sonakshi that they have named a game — Thapad Se Darr Nahi Lagta after her signature dialogue from Dabangg.

He tells her that he will shoot a few Bollywood trivia questions at her and she will have to guess the right answer. Failing to do so, she will get a ‘thappad’. The first question that he asks Sonakshi is to name three movies wherein Salman’s name was not Prem and she gives the right answer.

Check more updates from Bigg Boss 10, 25th December 2016 episode:

Next, Salman asks Sonakshi her father Shatrughan Sinha’s first film and she gets it wrong and gets a thappad as a punishment. The game gets even more interesting after Maniesh is asked to go through the process and is asked questions like Akal badi ya bhais, Murgi pehle aae ya anda.

It puts him in a complete fix while Salman and Sonakshi have a good laugh. Before signing off, the contestants surprise Salman by giving a performance on his greatest hits on the occasion of the mega star’s birthday that falls on December 27th.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd